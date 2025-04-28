Saints Could Sign $100 Million Star To Help Tyler Shough Dominate
The New Orleans Saints came into the 2025 NFL Draft with glaring holes all over their roster. One of those holes was at quarterback and the Saints made one of the more shocking selections of the draft to fill it.
With the No. 40 pick in the NFL Draft, the Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough to be Derek Carr's successor. They made this pick with quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, Shedeur Sanders, and Kyle McCord still on the board, so it had a lot of draft experts scratching their heads.
Another hole on the roster was at wide receiver, which is a pretty glaring hole, and the Saints didn't draft any wide receivers to fill this hole. While this is concerning for a lot of people, it's going to be especially concerning to Shough, who may be asked to step in as a day one starter and could use all the help he can get.
Instead, the Saints could turn to free agency to add a wide receiver. Former Buffalo Bills wide out Amari Cooper is still an unrestricted free agent and the Saints could capitalize on this.
Signing Cooper likely wouldn't be too expensive for the Saints and he would provide a polished veteran option opposite of Chris Olave.
If the Saints go into the season with the offensive weapons on roster as Shough's only options, the Louisville product is almost sure to fail. The Saints need to add some weapons for their rookie quarterback and Cooper makes a lot of sense.
