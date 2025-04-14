Saints News Network

Saints Could Swing Trade For $57 Million Star To Upgrade Offense

Is Dallas Goedert an option for the Saints' offense?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of positions to address at the top of the first round in the NFL Draft, but the Saints only have one pick to draft with. Because of this, the Saints could get creative as they look to fill the holes on their roster.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been a trade candidate for the last few weeks, and he should receive a lot of interest during the draft. It's unclear whether the Saints are going to try to trade for him, but they definitely should.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently cited a few NFL insiders as they predicted Goedert would be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Multiple reporters have discussed Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert as someone who could be on the move this offseason," Moton wrote. "According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Eagles are "holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick" in exchange for Goedert. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also mentioned Goedert as a trade candidate to monitor nearing the draft."

While Moton might feel like the Colts are the best fit for the Eagles tight end, the Saints could be a darkhorse in the trade sweepstakes for Goedert.

New Orleans brought Juwan Johnson back this offseason, but if it can pick up Goedert for a fifth or sixth round pick, the Saints would be foolish not to.

With Derek Carr likely out for the season, the Saints need as much firepower on offense for whichever quarterback takes over. If this includes making trades for talented wide receivers or tight ends, the Saints should at least consider it.

