Saints Could Target $72 Million All-Pro In Blockbuster Trade
Last season, the New Orleans Saints traded away cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This offseason, they lost cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency. It's never been more obvious the Saints need to add defensive backs than it is right now.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested the Miami Dolphins should trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Though he didn't note the Saints as a landing spot, they have the potential to emerge as a suitor for the veteran defensive back.
"Miami could free up some money to sign a replacement corner by dealing Ramsey after June 1," Kay wrote. "Doing so would clear $5.9 million off the books and also return some capital the club could use in future drafts to rebuild the roster with.
"Regardless of where he winds up, Ramsey no longer appears to be a fit in Miami. The team looks ready to move on without him, likely elevating fifth-rounder Jason Marshall Jr. into a more prominent role if the rookie shows out in training camp."
For the Dolphins, trading Ramsey is the clear and obvious move. He's a veteran on the downswing of his career and trading him would save the team some money.
For the Saints, they would make sense as a suitor as long as they could make the money work. Ramsey would be the team's top cornerback and he would bring a lot of experience to New Orleans. The Saints have struggled with salary cap issues for years, so it's questionable they'd be willing to take on any unnecessary money.
