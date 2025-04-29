Saints Predicted To Make Surprising Tyler Shough Decision
The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a few glaring holes on their roster. Early in the offseason, a report came out indicating that starting quarterback Derek Carr could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.
That opened up a glaring hole at quarterback that the Saints would need to fill in the NFL Draft. New Orleans was connected to quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart at the top of the first round, but ultimately, it decided to go after Louisville's Tyler Shough at the top of the second round.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted Shough would win the starting quarterback job for the Saints this season, assuming Carr misses the season with his shoulder injury.
"Taking Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints seem to be dealing with some uncertainty with Derek Carr and his shoulder," Scataglia wrote. "Shough may end up being the starter by default in this scenario."
Assuming Carr misses the season, this isn't a crazy prediction. Shough would be battling with Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler for the position. Last season, both of these young signal callers had an opportunity to prove themselves and struggled tremendously. The Saints were largely uncompetitive with Rattler or Haener at the helm.
Shough was seemingly handpicked by head coach Kellen Moore. It's very likely he receives his chance to shine to begin the season and if Moore's coaching can have him ready for it, the Louisville product could shine.
