Saints Cut Guard Larry Warford

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are set to release starting right guard Larry Warford. The news is not a total shock, especially after New Orleans spent a 1st round pick in this year's draft to select interior lineman Cesar Ruiz from Michigan.

Warford was in the final year of his contract and set to count $12.875 million dollars against the team's salary cap this season. His release creates $5.125 million of dead cap space for New Orleans, but also opens up $7.750 million of cap space for the team.

The 28-Yr old Warford joined the Saints in 2017 as a free agent from Detroit. He started 49 of the team's 53 games in three seasons including playoffs, making three Pro Bowls and helping form one of the NFL's best offensive lines. Warford's play slipped down the stretch of last season though, and he struggled in his team's first round playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Warford's spot in the lineup will be taken by either Ruiz or by moving last year's rookie star Erik McCoy from center.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for breaking news about the New Orleans Saints.