New Orleans Saints Day 3 Free Agent Recap

The official start of NFL free agency was Wednesday afternoon, but teams were permitted to begin negotiations on Monday. Several big-name players have been on the move to new teams over the last few days, but the New Orleans Saints have preferred to keep the bulk of their talented roster intact so far. The Saints have re-signed quarterback Drew Brees, defensive tackle David Onyemata, and long snapper Zach Wood over the first two days of free agency, along with restructuring the contract of linebacker Kiko Alonso.

On Wednesday, the Saints finally signed a player outside of the organization. Or one that has been gone for six years, anyway. Here’s a look at the official Saints moves from Day 3 of the free agent signing period.

Signed Safety Malcolm Jenkins

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) as Brees recovers a fumbled ball during the first quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins returns to the organization that drafted him with the 14th overall pick in 2009. He was an important contributor to the Saints defense for five years and helped them to a Super Bowl title in 2009 before departing to Philadelphia as a free agent in 2014. Jenkins became one of the league’s better safeties with the Eagles and helped them to a Super Bowl championship in 2017. He didn’t miss a game in his five seasons with Philadelphia, forcing 4 fumbles and notching 2.5 quarterback sacks last year while not surrendering a touchdown pass in coverage.

The 32-Yr old Jenkins was released earlier this week by the Eagles, allowing New Orleans to pounce with a 4-Yr contract worth a reported $32 million dollars. Jenkins is a probable replacement for unrestricted safety Vonn Bell, who remains unsigned. He joins Marcus Williams and second year star Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, allowing the Saints to keep a formidable trio of safeties.

Restructured the Contracts of Terron Armstead and Michael Thomas

Oct 13, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In a move to create additional salary cap space, New Orleans announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Terron Armstead had agreed to restructure their contracts, converting some of their salaries into a signing bonus and pushing back some of their cap hit to later years. New Orleans did not tender offers to restricted free agents cornerback Justin Hardee, wideout Austin Carr, and offensive lineman Cameron Tom. The moves give the Saints cap space to sign additional players, but put Carr, Hardee, and Tom on the market.

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans could still use free agency to fill some of their team needs at positions like offensive guard, wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker. A handful of big names remain available, including a few of their own free agents. Starters Bell, along with guard Andrus Peat and receiver Ted Ginn Jr. remain unsigned and are possibilities for a return.

Former New Orleans cornerback Eli Apple was pried off the market on Wednesday when he agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Apple joins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (Panthers) and linebacker A.J. Klein (Bills) as Saints free agents that have departed for other teams.