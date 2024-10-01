Saints Defense Prepares To Challenge Mahomes In Monday Night Showdown
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is widely considered to be the best quarterback in the NFL. Whether you believe that or not, he still presents a monumental challenge to the New Orleans Saints defense when these teams face next Monday night.
Mahomes is a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP, four-time conference champ, and three-time Super Bowl champion. Now in his seventh year as a starter, he owns a 78-22 record while completing 66.5% of his throws for 29,328 yards with 225 touchdown passes and just 68 interceptions.
The Chiefs are 4-0 so far in 2024, one of two remaining undefeated teams. However, it's been more about an outstanding Kansas City defense and untimely calls/non-calls from officiating crews.
Coach Andy Reid's offense is without their top two wideouts (Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown), their top two running backs (Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire), and have had performance issues at left tackle. As for Mahomes, he's continued to make big plays in critical moments and has made a mediocre group of pass catchers (outside of TE Travis Kelce) far better than what they actually are.
Patrick Mahomes has faced a Dennis Allen New Orleans Saints defense just once. On December 20, Week 15 of the 2020 season, the Saints hosted the Chiefs. New Orleans came into that contest with a 10-3 record. Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champion, entered with a 12-1 mark.
This game was also a showdown between Mahomes and legendary Saints QB Drew Brees. While neither quarterback eclipsed 300 yards passing, the showdown still nearly lived up to its hype.
Behind two early touchdown passes from Mahomes, the Chiefs jumped out to a 14-0 lead. New Orleans fought back and took a 15-14 lead early in the third quarter on a Brees scoring strike, though the Chiefs struck back to take a 21-15 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
A fourth quarter touchdown put Kansas City up by two scores. Two touchdown passes from Brees was part of a back-and-forth final quarter, but a Chiefs field goal sandwiched in between gave Kansas City a 32-29 win. Brees and Mahomes combined for 488 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air without an interception.
New Orleans has some offensive weapons on this year's team, but is not good enough to win a shootout like that with Mahomes this year. Especially not in Kansas City, where the Chiefs have one of the league's best home field advantages.
Mahomes has a 21-5 record against NFC opponents in his career. He's also got a 7-3 record in Monday night games. Saints QB Derek Carr faced Mahomes and the Chiefs twice a year when he was with the Raiders. Carr's teams were an abysmal 1-8 against the Chiefs over that span.
Carr and the New Orleans offense will have their own challenges against a good Kansas City defense. Dennis Allen's defense looks to rebound after crucial breakdowns in the final minute led to two straight losses.
The Saints come into Week 5 ranked 17th in total defense, but 25th against the pass. Against one of the league's most feared quarterbacks and a Hall of Fame coach in Andy Reid while playing in a hostile environment, New Orleans faces monumental odds to avoid a three-game losing streak.