Jadeveon Clowney is the best EDGE RUSHER still available in the free-agent market. Reports have linked the New Orleans Saints as potential suitors for the defensive end. Last week Clowney turned down a large contract from the Browns, could Clowney go “ring chasing” with the Saints in 2020?

The former South Carolina Gamecocks standout, DE, made one thing clear during his free agency...he wants to play for a winner. Clowney received lucrative contract offers from the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns since the start of free agency in March. However, he has refused both offers from those teams.

Several reports have the New Orleans Saints linked to Clowney. Nader Mirfiq, the host of Sports Overtime on WBOK Radio, tweeted Wednesday the Saints and Clowney have discussed a potential one-year deal. A one-year contract would bode well for both sides in 2020. For Clowney, it serves as an opportunity to increase his free-agent value and chase a Super Bowl ring. For New Orleans, this will create a dynamic duo on the edge positions. The pairing of Clowney with Cameron Jordan would give the Saints another star player in their “Super Bowl or Bust” season.

New Orleans has not had two defensive players to record 10+ sacks in the same season since 2013. DE Cameron Jordan and Junior Galette headed one of the top defenses in the league, recording 12+ sacks. Jordan claimed a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019, 11.5 more than the next closest Saint (Davenport, 6).

Clowney, 27, attended the University of South Carolina (2011-13), earning All-American honors twice. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native, recorded 13 sacks in his sophomore season at South Carolina. The SEC named him the Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the season. Following his junior year, Clowney forwent his senior year and entered the NFL Draft. The Houston Texans selected Clowney with the first pick of the 2014 Draft.

In his six-year NFL career, Clowney has compiled 236 total tackles, 32 sacks, and four defensive touchdowns. In 2017, with Houston, Clowney set career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles (59), and fumble recoveries (3). The 3x Pro-Bowler (2016-18) is in no rush to make a free agency decision, but a one-year deal with New Orleans could make sense for both sides.

