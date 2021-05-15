Saints Have Favorable Strength of Schedule for 2021

New Orleans has one of the easier schedules in 2021, which doesn't mean all that much in the grand scheme of things.

The New Orleans Saints have one of the more favorable strengths of schedule going into the new season, as their opponent lineup record from last year comes in at 131-140-1 (.483).

You can look at it two ways: It's ranked 22nd lowest or 11th easiest related to other teams.

Of course, this doesn't assure anything when it comes to how things play out in the new season. In 2014, the Saints had one of the easier schedules (.469 - 23rd), but ended up finishing 7-9. In 2016, the team had the fourth-highest strength of schedule (.547) and also finished 7-9.

Conversely, this worked to their favor in 2020 with their slate of opponents (.490).

The Rest of the NFC South

Panthers - 128-143-1 (.472)

Bucs - 126-145-1 (.465)

Falcons - 123-148-1 (.454)

The Eagles have the easiest strength of schedule (.430), while the Steelers have the hardest in 2021 (.574). The 2021 campaign starts on Sep. 12 for the black and gold when they host the Packers in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. What that looks like is still a mystery.

Be sure to check out the full Saints schedule here.

