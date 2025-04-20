Saints News Network

Saints Favored To Pair Alvin Kamara With $8 Million Star Running Back

The Saints could add a veteran running back alongside Alvin Kamara.

Zach Pressnell

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have made a couple moves this offseason, but they need to continue to trend in the right direction, especially after the report emerged that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season.

New Orleans needs to use the draft and the trade market to add a few stars on offense or else the next franchise quarterback will be thrown in the deep end without a floatie.

Pro Football Network recently listed the Saints as a potential fit in a blockbuster trade for Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.

"The Commanders are in a strange spot at running back," They wrote. "Washington has a deep running back room after returning all four of its top RBs from 2024. However, all of them are on expiring contracts, leaving the future of the position uncertain.

"Of the group, Austin Ekeler is the oldest back (he turns 30 in May). Ekeler saw a reduced role last season after leading the Chargers backfield for years, as his 9.3 touches and 61.1 scrimmage yards per game were both his fewest since his rookie year. However, he remains an efficient back who can help in the receiving game, as his 10.5 yards per reception were also his most since 2019."

Ekeler wouldn't be the savior that sends the Saints to the playoffs, but he would definitely be a solid complement for the aging Alvin Kamara. Acquiring him would likely only cost the Saints a late round pick swap, too.

If the Saints don't make a trade like this, they'll likely select one in the later rounds of the draft.

More NFL: Saints Tabbed 'Potential Fit' In Blockbuster Trade For $21 Million Veteran

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News