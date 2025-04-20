Saints Favored To Pair Alvin Kamara With $8 Million Star Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have made a couple moves this offseason, but they need to continue to trend in the right direction, especially after the report emerged that Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season.
New Orleans needs to use the draft and the trade market to add a few stars on offense or else the next franchise quarterback will be thrown in the deep end without a floatie.
Pro Football Network recently listed the Saints as a potential fit in a blockbuster trade for Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
"The Commanders are in a strange spot at running back," They wrote. "Washington has a deep running back room after returning all four of its top RBs from 2024. However, all of them are on expiring contracts, leaving the future of the position uncertain.
"Of the group, Austin Ekeler is the oldest back (he turns 30 in May). Ekeler saw a reduced role last season after leading the Chargers backfield for years, as his 9.3 touches and 61.1 scrimmage yards per game were both his fewest since his rookie year. However, he remains an efficient back who can help in the receiving game, as his 10.5 yards per reception were also his most since 2019."
Ekeler wouldn't be the savior that sends the Saints to the playoffs, but he would definitely be a solid complement for the aging Alvin Kamara. Acquiring him would likely only cost the Saints a late round pick swap, too.
If the Saints don't make a trade like this, they'll likely select one in the later rounds of the draft.
