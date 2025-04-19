Saints News Network

Saints Tabbed 'Potential Fit' In Blockbuster Trade For $21 Million Veteran

The Saints could use some offensive line help.

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) throws a pass as offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III (79) blocks Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have made a handful of productive moves this offseason, but there's still time to make more moves.

The NFL Draft is coming up and the Saints have quite a few holes to fill. They're likely to land a quarterback at some point, but they also need to add offensive line help.

While the draft could produce some quality linemen, the Saints might explore a trade for a veteran instead.

Pro Football Network recently listed the Saints as a "potential fit" in a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins.

"Pipkins has started 46 games over the last two seasons and has experience at both tackle spots and right guard," They wrote. "That versatility and experience should make him a decent trade commodity ahead of a contract year, particularly given that he’s only 28 years old.

"Anthony Lynn was the Chargers’ head coach when the team drafted Pipkins and is now the Commanders’ run game coordinator. Washington could keep Pipkins at right guard with Sam Cosmi expected to miss much of next year with a torn ACL suffered in the Divisional Round. In addition, Saints head coach Kellen Moore was Pipkins’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and could either use him at guard or as competition for right tackle Trevor Penning."

Pipkins might not be the kind of name that jumps off the page at you, but he's familiar with head coach Kellen Moore and he's reliable.

The Saints need offensive line depth, and bringing Pipkins to New Orleans would likely cost less than a sixth—or seventh-round pick swap.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

