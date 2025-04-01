Saints Floated As Trade Fit For Former Top-5 Pick In Possible Blockbuster With Colts
The New Orleans Saints say they believe in Derek Carr to be their starting quarterback. Whether they actually do is a different story.
Carr, 34, is entering year three of a four-year, $150 million contract he got from the Saints after his original team, the Las Vegas Raiders, cut him loose. And though it's not like Carr's play has been abysmal, the Saints have been one of the most dreary teams in the league since the signing.
Granted, the Saints and Carr agreed to a restructured contract before free agency began, so maybe the matter truly is settled. But at the same time, New Orleans will always keep their ears open if some team wants to make another intriguing quarterback option available.
One such option? A former top-five draft pick with incredible athleticism who just hasn't been able to put together a healthy, productive campaign through two NFL seasons.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named the Saints as a top potential trade suitor for Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts' 2023 first-round pick who is now stuck in a quarterback battle with former New York Giants first-rounder Daniel Jones heading into 2025.
"If the relationship truly is that strained, (Carr) may well be willing to sign off on being shipped out. And while the Colts may not want Carr, there are probably going to be at least a couple of teams who will miss out on this year's edition of musical chairs under center.
"The ninth overall pick likely won't be enough to land Shedeur Sanders, so the Saints can either reach for a player like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe on Day 2 to look to the future under center…or kick the tires on Richardson and then flip Carr to a team like the Steelers or Browns."
Richardson, who is still just 22, is as athletic a quarterback prospect as we've ever seen. His blazing 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, combined with his 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, make him a tantalizing combination of size and explosiveness.
However, through 15 career games, Richardson has a brutal 50.6 percent completion rate and 11 passing touchdowns to 13 interceptions. If New Orleans did pull the trigger on a trade, they'd know they were taking a massive gamble, even if they weren't giving up premium picks to do it.
