Saints Game Day: How to Watch, Follow The Rams Game and What You Need to Know
The Saints (4-7) play host to the Rams (5-6) in the Superdome for a very important Week 13 matchup. As one of the three late games, both are looking to keep pace in their division to stamp a potential path to the postseason. New Orleans is 2-0 under interim head coach Darren Rizzi and will have their third straight home game after a week of rest. Here's our pregame report to get you caught up on everything ahead of kickoff.
Week 13 Saints Pregame Report vs. Rams
All-Time Series: The Rams lead the all-time regular season series 43-34. The home team has won the past 9 matchups. The two have met in the postseason twice and have split those matchups.
Where to Watch: FOX (3:05 p.m. CT) - Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Rams Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Brad Allen
Current Lines: Rams -2.5 (O/U at 49)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/21/23 - Rams 30, Saints 22
- 11/20/22 - Saints 27, Rams 20
- 9/15/19 - Rams 27, Saints 9
- 1/20/19 - Rams 26, Saints 23 (OT), NFC Championship
- 11/4/18 - Saints 45, Rams 35
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): CBS has the doubleheader for Sunday, so FOX late window is where you'll look for this game. The game broadcast is projected in blue, and as always check your local listings to see if you'll get it or not.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 13
ERIK MCCOY'S STATUS: The Saints got their starting center back for only a little bit, as McCoy hurt his groin during the win over the Browns. After a week of rest and not practicing all week, he's questionable and will be a game-time decision. New Orleans made a roster move on Saturday to sign Kyle Hergel to the active roster and will be without Lucas Patrick (ankle). We'll see where he's at.
RIZZI BALL: Darren Rizzi's time as the interim head coach has been refreshing, to say the least. New Orleans has responded extremely well to the change and have a renewed sense just a few weeks in. The behavior is infectious, and you can see the buy-in from everyone. Sunday will be a pretty big test for the Saints, and a win could go a really long way for Rizzi's quest to become the next head coach of the team.
GROUND AND POUND: The Rams defense got gashed last week by the Eagles, surrendering 314 total yards on the ground. Saquon Barkley had 255 rushing yards, so New Orleans will obviously look to have a similar plan of attack with Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. Hill had a crazy game the last time he was on the field against the Browns, so he should be another featured element in the Saints offensive attack in Week 13.