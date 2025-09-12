Saints Get Brutal Injury Update; 3 Key Starters Ruled Out
The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last few months. Last season, they were competitive with Derek Carr under center, but horrible with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener under center. In the offseason, the Saints lost Carr to a sudden medical retirement, leaving them with the trio of Rattler, Haener, and Tyler Shough.
Going into Week 1, the Saints opted to start Rattler at quarterback, and it seemed to be the right decision. The young quarterback exceeded expectations in Week 1, though he didn't lead the Saints to a win or find the endzone. Still, Rattler kept the Saints in the game and delivered some perfect passes on a potential game-tying drive. Ultimately, the Saints would fall short to the Arizona Cardinals and lose by a final score of 20-13.
It was clear the Saints needed reinforcements after Week 1. Their defense was solid, but they're still battling injuries. Their offense looked decent, but they could have used better push up front.
Unfortunately for the Saints, the latest injury report looks like bad news.
Chase Young, Julian Blackmon, Trevor Penning ruled out for Week 2
Friday's injury report saw Chase Young, Julian Blackmon, and Trevor Penning ruled out for Week 2's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon should be expected to miss the game, as he's expected to miss a lot of time this season with his injury, but the Saints were hopeful to have Penning and Young back this week.
With Nick Bosa and company coming after Rattler this week, the Saints need as much help up front as they can get. Kelvin Banks Jr. is set to match up with Bosa, but having Penning on the inside of the line certainly would have helped.
The 49ers' defense is seemingly going to run through star running back Christian McCaffrey this week. Without Young on the defensive line, the Saints are going to struggle a bit more to contain the run.
It's going to be an uphill battle for the Saints this week, and the latest injury report doesn't help.
