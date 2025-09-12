Saints News Network

Saints Get Brutal Injury Update; 3 Key Starters Ruled Out

The Saints will be without three of their key starters in Week 2...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) and defensive end Jonah Williams (54) look on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) and defensive end Jonah Williams (54) look on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last few months. Last season, they were competitive with Derek Carr under center, but horrible with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener under center. In the offseason, the Saints lost Carr to a sudden medical retirement, leaving them with the trio of Rattler, Haener, and Tyler Shough.

Going into Week 1, the Saints opted to start Rattler at quarterback, and it seemed to be the right decision. The young quarterback exceeded expectations in Week 1, though he didn't lead the Saints to a win or find the endzone. Still, Rattler kept the Saints in the game and delivered some perfect passes on a potential game-tying drive. Ultimately, the Saints would fall short to the Arizona Cardinals and lose by a final score of 20-13.

It was clear the Saints needed reinforcements after Week 1. Their defense was solid, but they're still battling injuries. Their offense looked decent, but they could have used better push up front.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the latest injury report looks like bad news.

Chase Young, Julian Blackmon, Trevor Penning ruled out for Week 2

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Pennin
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) heads to the locker room after suffering an possible injury in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images / Jon Endow-Imagn Images

Friday's injury report saw Chase Young, Julian Blackmon, and Trevor Penning ruled out for Week 2's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon should be expected to miss the game, as he's expected to miss a lot of time this season with his injury, but the Saints were hopeful to have Penning and Young back this week.

With Nick Bosa and company coming after Rattler this week, the Saints need as much help up front as they can get. Kelvin Banks Jr. is set to match up with Bosa, but having Penning on the inside of the line certainly would have helped.

The 49ers' defense is seemingly going to run through star running back Christian McCaffrey this week. Without Young on the defensive line, the Saints are going to struggle a bit more to contain the run.

It's going to be an uphill battle for the Saints this week, and the latest injury report doesn't help.

More NFL: Saints Top Star Facing Toughest Battle Of Young NFL Career

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News