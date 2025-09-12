Saints News Network

Saints Top Star Facing Toughest Battle Of Young NFL Career

Kelvin Banks Jr. is set to face the toughest battle of his young Saints career in Week 2...

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) defends against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tre'Mon Morris-Brash (57) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints took a huge risk on Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at the top of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints opted for Banks over some top defensive players.

The young offensive tackle was excellent in the preseason and looked good in Week 1. Now, all eyes will be on him in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tramell Jeffers of Who Dat Dish recently suggested Banks would be one of the most important players for the Saints this week as he faces his toughest NFL challenge yet. Banks is set to match up with 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Kelvin Banks Jr. will be tested in matchup with Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bos
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"There's an argument to be made that Banks is the most important player on the Saints this week. San Francisco is heavily hampered offensively due to injuries, so the defense will be vital for their success," Jeffers wrote. "Bosa has the ability to take over and wreck a game. Pressures can turn into errant throws or even strip sacks that give the 49er offense a short field. Whoever has Bosa in front of them is one of, if not, the most important players on that snap.

"Young offensive tackles often get baited into making mistakes against elite pass rushers, who thrive on exposing inexperienced rookies. Bosa is coming off a disruptive opening week outing, where he recorded 3 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.  He is looking forward to carrying that momentum against the Saints young offensive tackles. Bosa has been one of the premier pass rushers since entering the league in 2019.  His elite physical traits and relentless motor have consistently allowed him to overwhelm offensive tackles."

Matching up with Bosa will be Banks' true test in the NFL.

Bosa was a game wrecker in Week 1. He recorded six tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Banks will be responsible for keeping him in check, as quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to find his rhythm in Week 2.

If Banks can limit Bosa, the Saints have a chance to move the ball well. But if Bosa wrecks the game again, the Saints will struggle to play from behind the sticks.

Published
