Saints, Giants Projected To Swing Blockbuster Shedeur Sanders Trade
Trying to solve this year's NFL Draft quarterback puzzle is tricky.
With only two QB's earning consensus first-round grades, there's a distinct possibility both Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be gone within the first three picks, That could either mean a lot or nothing to the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints know Derek Carr isn't a long-term solution, so they would undoubtedly be interested in drafting either Ward or Sanders if they fell to them with the ninth-overall pick. But what if they want to make sure one of those two is their next quarterback?
In a recent mock draft, USA Today's Tyler Dragon projected that the Saints would acquire the number-three pick from the New York Giants in order to draft Sanders, presumably giving up a hefty package of future picks in return.
"New Saints coach Kellen Moore inherited Derek Carr. They aren’t necessarily in a committed long-term relationship," Dragon wrote.
"Sanders is a prototypical dropback passer. He throws with good accuracy and anticipation. He’s the type of quarterback the Saints and Moore can build around. The Giants trade down to get more draft assets."
Sanders, 23, had two excellent seasons playing for father and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at Colorado. He passed for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions in a Buffaloes uniform, establishing himself as a top draft prospect.
Drafting a quarterback in the first round is always a gamble, but trading up for one is the type of move that can make or break a front office's tenure.
If the Saints want Sanders, they should go out and get him, because all they've needed for years is a young, cost-controlled quarterback. But they'd also really need him to succeed, or they could be set back several years depending on how much draft capital they surrendered.
