Saints Protect Tyler Shough, Not Replace Him In Insider's Mock Draft

Despite a rocky first half of the 2025 National Football League season, there is some real hope around the New Orleans Saints right now.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has shown enough promise in his five starts to excite the fanbase. New Orleans isn't 5-0 in the starts, but that's not the point. The Saints are 2-3 and Shough has looked like a very capable starting quarterback in the National Football League. He's been able to move the ball on the offense through the air well and when the passing game has stalled, he has made things happen with his legs.

The last two games are perfect examples of this. New Orleans lost Week 13, but Shough looked good with 239 passing yards and two touchdowns and was just a play or two away from winning. Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the passing game didn't do much, but Shough had 55 rushing yards and two rushing scores. He looks like the real deal and if he keeps it up, New Orleans will have endless possibilities in the 2026 NFL Draft. New Orleans would have the No. 5 pick if the season ended today. If the Saints don't need a quarterback, they could take a high-end prospect to help elsewhere, or trade down for more picks with a QB-needy team.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There will be options and ESPN's Field Yates had an intriguing suggestion in a mock draft on Wednesday: Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

"No. 5. New Orleans Saints (3-10)," Yates said. "Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami. New Orleans has seen promising play from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and could opt against drafting a top signal-caller, even in the top five. Taking an offensive tackle in the first round for the third straight season might seem odd, but the Saints could move 2024 draftee Taliese Fuaga from right tackle to right guard in this scenario.

"Mauigoa has been a three-year starter for Miami, playing all but 13 of his snaps at right tackle over the past three seasons. He has excellent mauling power and size at 6-6, 315 pounds, and he holds up extremely well in pass protection. Mauigoa allowed a pressure on just 0.5 percent of dropbacks this season, the best of any FBS offensive tackle. The Saints, meanwhile, are 31st in pass block win rate (54.5 percent)."

Arguably, there are other needs for the team. Another big-time playmaker would be nice -- either at receiver or running back. The Saints' defense has been red-hot recently, but adding another pass rusher would also be nice. Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan are both playing very well, but they are both 36 years old.

While this is the case, let's take a look at Yates' idea specifically.

Kelvin Banks Jr. also looks like the real deal after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. When Taliese Fuaga is healthy, the Saints seemingly are set at tackle. But guard is a question, especially after trading Trevor Penning away. There isn't a ton of depth there. If you could have two top-10 picks at tackle and move Fuaga to guard, plus Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz returning next season, then the line would have some of the biggest upside in the NFL on paper.

In that scenario, Shough would have a wall in front of him and really have a chance to show what he can do. Arguably, it still would make sense to add a playmaker first and then maybe a lineman afterward, but this is an intriguing idea.

