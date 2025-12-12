Where Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler Stand Weeks After QB Change

The New Orleans saints have had a roller coaster is a year at the quarterback position.

After a long battle throughout the summer, the Saints named Spencer Rattler as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. The second-year signal-caller did a better job than the record shows. New Orleans went 1-7 with Rattler as the team's starter, but he did show improvement from his rookie season. His completion percentage improved from 57 percent last year in seven games to 68 percent this year in eight games. His passing yards per game also saw an uptick from 188.1 yards last year to 198.3 yards this year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For the most part, Rattler took care of the ball well until his final two starts before rookie Tyer Shough took over. The offense has arguably looked better with Shough under center. New Orleans is 2-3 over its last five games heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints QB position has been a roller coaster this season

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It's been a long season and with the competition in the room, it would be easy to have tension. But Shough spoke highly of his friendship with Rattler in an interview with The Daily Mail.

"Spencer and I are really good friends," Shough said of Rattler. "This whole process has been obviously up and down with a record standpoint, but we've been pretty steady, just coming to work each day in the quarterback room."

After Rattler was benched, he handled it with class.

"I mean, we came out of the half and didn't have a great drive," Rattler said. "Kept getting backed up, backed up, backed up. Really couldn't catch a rhythm and he said 'Hey, we're going to go with Tyler. Get a little spark. See what happens.' You know, it's part of the game. I understand. You can't control everything, but hey, I'm going to be a great teammate and respond the right way. Be a pro about it and help in any way I can."

More NFL: Saints Starter Trending Towards Week 15 Return