The novel coronavirus outbreak has created a dire forecast for the State of Louisiana’s economy and citizens’ health. Governor Edwards of Louisiana has mandated a “stay-home” policy for the state’s citizens because of the novel coronavirus. The current pandemic has increased the state’s unemployment numbers and many filed unemployment applications with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Through all the fear and uncertainty generated from COVID-19, New Orleans Saints’ Season Ticket holders face a dilemma. Should they keep their season tickets or relinquish them?

The deadline for the first payment for New Orleans Saints season ticket holders was Friday, March 20, 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the New Orleans Saints have extended the first payment deadline to April 3, 2020. This extension is important for Saints fans, including my family. Many fans have been season ticket holders for many years and do not want to lose their tickets. I placed a call to the team and spoke with a Senior Service Account Executive at New Orleans Saints’ ticket office via telephone. The team representative told me that fans’ tickets would not have tickets cancelled because of missing the March 20th deadline. However, the Saints organization stressed for patrons to contact the organization to make payment arrangements for their 2020 season tickets.

Here are the extension options for current season ticket holders:

Call the ticket office to set payment arrangements. Make the first payment on April 3, 2020 and last payment on May 29, 2020.

If you are a season ticket holder and have not made payment or payment arrangements, you are encouraged to contact the New Orleans Saints ticket office at (504) 731-1700.

COVID-19 reached deep into the New Orleans Saints organization on last week. The team’s head coach since 2006, Sean Payton, contracted coronavirus and is self-quarantined at home. Coach Payton is recovering and feels better each day. The Saints are aware of the predicament for their fans and will provide opportunities for them to keep their season tickets.

The New Orleans Saints website states that "2020 Season Tickets" are not available for purchase. The Saints’ Season Ticket Waiting List is accessible at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/tickets/waitlist. The only option for attending a Saints game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is to purchase an individual ticket through a third-party reseller or NFL Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster.