A Rollercoaster Month for Saints Fans: Highs, Lows & Key Takeaways
We're four weeks into the NFL season, and there's been plenty of surprises across the league. At one point, the Saints were in that category too. Only one team remains winless, while two are undefeated. After a month of action, what are some of the biggest things that we've learned about New Orleans?
What We Learned About the Saints In September
We Don't Know Who This Team Really Is
Similar to last year, the Saints were able to get a 2-0 start and make believers out of many, but then came crashing back down to reality after the past two games. They could easily be 4-0, maybe 3-1 at the absolute worst. However, they are what their record is and just can't help but beat themselves again.
The good news is that there's a lot of football left, but the Saints have to figure themselves out really quickly before it's too late. New Orleans is obviously facing a tough stretch to open the month, playing three games in 11 days (at Chiefs, Bucs, Broncos). They aren't expected to beat Kansas City in their own house, and if you need further convincing as to why, they're just 1-5 in primetime under Dennis Allen.
There's plenty of evidence to show that this is a way more talented team year over year, but they have to get out of their own way.
BEST GAME: The win against the Cowboys. It was almost as if they were on cruise control and they went into Cowboys Stadium and essentially manhandled Dallas. It's not often that you see a game where New Orleans is in control like that against a better team (at the time), but it did help reinforce that Week 1 wasn't exactly a fluke.
WORST GAME: The loss to the Eagles. It's probably a toss-up between this game and the Falcons, but sitting through this was frustrating. Erik McCoy went down and the offense wasn't the same. The New Orleans defense played solid through three quarters and held the Eagles to nothing. The final quarter, as it has plagued the Saints frequently in the Dennis Allen era, ended up doing them in. Let's also not overlook the fact that the Superdome crowd had a lot more Eagles fans in the house and it almost sounded like a home game for them too.
The Offense Is Capable
The real Klint Kubiak offense is probably somewhere in the middle of what we've seen in the first four weeks. It's much better than last year's, but obviously has had opportunities. Statistically speaking, the Saints are among the league's best in offense, which is leaps and bounds better than where they were at previously.
- Total Yards Per Game - 349.0 (9th)
- Rushing Yards Per Game - 147.5 (7th)
- Passing Yards Per Play - 7.98 (4th)
- Sacks Per Pass Attempt - 3.96% (3rd)
- First Downs/Game - 20.8 (T-8th)
- 3rd Down Offense - 53.2% (2nd)
- Red Zone Efficiency - 75% (2nd)
- Goal to Go - 88.9% (3rd)
- Points/Game - 31.8 (1st)
Two big games certainly helped them out of the gate, while the Eagles game was tough and the Falcons loss was better in some aspects. There have been some times where the play calling on big downs have been questionable, and the team needs to get more out of other players. However, this offense has demonstrated that they can be extremely effective when they're firing on all cylinders.
SOME GOOD: Alvin Kamara is 4th in the league with 362 rushing yards, being tied for 1st with 5 touchdown runs. Chris Olave didn't light up the stat sheet in the first game, but has been solid and consistent since then to come in at 15th in the league with 265 receiving yards. He's tied for 14th in the NFL with 20 receptions. Derek Carr has the 8th highest rating among all quarterbacks at 103.9 and is tied for 6th with 6 touchdown passes.
Not to be overlooked, but the defense has some good things going for them right now. They're 7th against the run at 96.5 yards allowed/game, 4th in interception rate at 4.1%, allowing just 16.3 first downs/game (T-5th), and have the top Red Zone defense in the league at 22.2%. New Orleans is also 6th in the NFL in points allowed/game at 17.5
SOME NOT SO GOOD: The drop off from the big players in the Saints offense is alarming. For instance, aside Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara in the receiving department, the gap between Kamara (3rd in receiving yards with 174) and the next closet (Foster Moreau) is 129 yards. There's also a gap of 10 receptions between Moreau and Rashid Shaheed (15).
Dennis Allen said during his Monday presser, "We got to find some other guys that can make plays for us other than Alvin (Kamara), (Chris) Olave, Taysom (Hill). I thought Rashid (Shaheed) did some good things from an offensive perspective." The same could be said in the run department, but a Kendre Miller return could help inject some life there too if Hill is going to miss more time.
The Injuries Are Plentiful
Losing Erik McCoy (groin surgery) hurt, and the team is dealing with a laundry list of issues after the first month. It appears that Willie Gay Jr. will miss some time, as suggested by his recent post on Instagram. Add on injuries to main stars Alvin Kamara (rib/hip), Tyrann Mathieu (groin), Chris Olave (hamstring), Demario Davis (hamstring), Cesar Ruiz (knee) and Taysom Hill (rib).
Yes, every team is playing hurt and just about every player is dealing with something, The league has a lot of injuries on the table year and they want to add another game to the season. Whether it's bad luck, conditioning or just how it is, the Saints have to try to get healthy and hopefully before it's too late. Until then, they have to find a way.