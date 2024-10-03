Saints News Network

Saints Injury Report: See Who's On the Lengthy List to Kick Off Week 5

14 Saints are in the first injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Chiefs.

John Hendrix

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) reacts with center Shane Lemieux (66) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) reacts with center Shane Lemieux (66) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints got an extra day to recover since they're playing on Monday night against the Chiefs, and Thursday was our first look at the team. New Orleans is dealing with quite the list of injuries to start Week 5, and here's their first injury report.

Week 5 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Blake Grupe is a new face to the Saints injury report.
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) warms up as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Willie Gay (hand)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Shane Lemieux (ankle)
  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Blake Grupe (right hip)

LIMITED

  • Taliese Fuaga (back)
  • Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip)
  • A.T. Perry (hamstring)
  • Juwan Johnson (forearm)
  • Bryan Bresee (ankle)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

FULL

  • Chris Olave (hamstring)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)

Davis and Perry returned to practice to kick off Week 5, with Kendre Miller was also being present. Among those not spotted during Thursday's open portion: Willie Gay Jr., Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, Shane Lemieux, Payton Turner and Chris Reed (practice squad).

Dennis Allen said on Thursday afternoon that Hill has fractures in his ribs, so that'll be something to pay close attention to. He wasn't sure if injured reserve was a possibility for Hill. Kendre Miller is considered 'day to day', according to Allen. He also said that Lemieux is not dealing with anything serious, and declined to provide an update on Willie Gay Jr other than it's a hand injury. He did have a procedure, however.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News