Saints Injury Report: See Who's On the Lengthy List to Kick Off Week 5
The Saints got an extra day to recover since they're playing on Monday night against the Chiefs, and Thursday was our first look at the team. New Orleans is dealing with quite the list of injuries to start Week 5, and here's their first injury report.
Week 5 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Willie Gay (hand)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Shane Lemieux (ankle)
- Payton Turner (knee)
- Blake Grupe (right hip)
LIMITED
- Taliese Fuaga (back)
- Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip)
- A.T. Perry (hamstring)
- Juwan Johnson (forearm)
- Bryan Bresee (ankle)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
FULL
- Chris Olave (hamstring)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)
Davis and Perry returned to practice to kick off Week 5, with Kendre Miller was also being present. Among those not spotted during Thursday's open portion: Willie Gay Jr., Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, Shane Lemieux, Payton Turner and Chris Reed (practice squad).
Dennis Allen said on Thursday afternoon that Hill has fractures in his ribs, so that'll be something to pay close attention to. He wasn't sure if injured reserve was a possibility for Hill. Kendre Miller is considered 'day to day', according to Allen. He also said that Lemieux is not dealing with anything serious, and declined to provide an update on Willie Gay Jr other than it's a hand injury. He did have a procedure, however.