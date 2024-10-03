Saints News Network

Saints Injury Updates: Who Missed and Who Returned to Practice On Thursday

The first practice we observed for Week 5's Saints matchup brought some encouraging news, but they're still dealing with a lot.

John Hendrix

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay (6) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay (6) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

There was some good and bad from Saints practice on Thursday. For starters, Demario Davis (hamstring) and A.T. Perry (hamstring) both returned to the mix for New Orleans to kick off Week 5's viewing window for the media. Both missed Sunday's game against the Falcons, and Perry has not played at all this season.

Tyrann Mathieu, who did not finish the Falcons game due to a groin injury, was also spotted at practice, so that could be a good sign for his availability going into Monday night facing off against one of his former teams.

Kendre Miller (hamstring), who is expected to be activated off injured reserve this week, was also present and participating during practice. New Orleans could use him this week and help give Alvin Kamara a little bit of relief from the amount of touches he has had to start the year.

On the not so great news, those who were not spotted during the open portion included Willie Gay J.r (hand), Taysom Hill (ribs), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Shane Lemieux (unknown), Payton Turner (unknown) and practice squad offensive lineman Chris Reed. Gay Jr. posted on his personal Instagram account the other day that appeared to show him fresh off of a procedure.

The first injury report will come out a little later on Thursday afternoon.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News