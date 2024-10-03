Saints Injury Updates: Who Missed and Who Returned to Practice On Thursday
There was some good and bad from Saints practice on Thursday. For starters, Demario Davis (hamstring) and A.T. Perry (hamstring) both returned to the mix for New Orleans to kick off Week 5's viewing window for the media. Both missed Sunday's game against the Falcons, and Perry has not played at all this season.
Tyrann Mathieu, who did not finish the Falcons game due to a groin injury, was also spotted at practice, so that could be a good sign for his availability going into Monday night facing off against one of his former teams.
Kendre Miller (hamstring), who is expected to be activated off injured reserve this week, was also present and participating during practice. New Orleans could use him this week and help give Alvin Kamara a little bit of relief from the amount of touches he has had to start the year.
On the not so great news, those who were not spotted during the open portion included Willie Gay J.r (hand), Taysom Hill (ribs), Cesar Ruiz (knee), Shane Lemieux (unknown), Payton Turner (unknown) and practice squad offensive lineman Chris Reed. Gay Jr. posted on his personal Instagram account the other day that appeared to show him fresh off of a procedure.
The first injury report will come out a little later on Thursday afternoon.