Saints Insider Makes Shocking Kelvin Banks Jr. Prediction
The New Orleans Saints shocked the football world and opted to select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft. The Saints were typically tied to prospects like Jalon Walker and Shedeur Sanders, but opted to go with Banks.
This selection puts a lot of weight on Banks' shoulders heading into the 2025 season. If he doesn't thrive, he's going to be heavily criticized by the media.
Saints' insider Katherine Terrell has high expectations for the star offensive lineman, though. Terrell recently predicted Banks would start for the Saints as a rookie.
"Will he start as a rookie? Very likely. The Saints didn't re-sign left guard Lucas Patrick and aren't committed long-term to Penning," Terrell wrote. "That gives the team immediate options to get Banks into the lineup. Banks said he hasn't talked to the team about where he'll play but said he'll play wherever they ask him to. He has not played right tackle since high school but said he has been training on both sides to prepare for all possibilities in the NFL."
Starting right away would be a good start to his Saints career, but he's going to need to be quite productive in his role.
Banks has the ability to play left or right tackle at a high level and the Saints will likely take advantage of this versatility. He could find himself in either poition to begin the year.
With the Saints using such a high pick on him, the expectations should be sky high and Banks is likely ready to meet them.
