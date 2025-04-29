NFL Writer Predicts Disastrous 2025 Season For Saints
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together his record predictions for each team in the NFL. When he got to the New Orleans Saints, he predicted they would go a horrendous 2-15 and finish in last place in the NFC South.
"Maybe the worst team in the NFL for 2025, the New Orleans Saints go 2-15 and might be in a great position to draft the best QB in college football in the 2026 NFL Draft," Scataglia wrote.
Let's dive deeper into this prediction.
It could be spot on. When the Saints were without Derek Carr last season, they looked like a small child without its mother. New Orleans was completely lost on offense without the veteran signal caller and there's a good chance he misses the season with a shoulder injury.
But, the Saints have head coach Kellen Moore coming to town with the intent to turn the team around. Moore drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL Draft and the season could hinge on Shough's performance if he wins the starting job.
The Saints still have some holes on the roster, too.
Finishing with a 2-15 record would almost certainly secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A selection like that could be used to take a real franchise quarterback if Shough doesn't work out. Players like Caleb Downs will also be available in the draft next season.
I'm not saying to intentionally lose games, but the Saints might not have any other choice. They'll likely win between two and five games next season.
More NFL: Saints' First Round Draft Pick Receiving Unnecessary Criticism