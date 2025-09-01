Saints Insider Reveals Key Reason For Optimism in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints don't have a lot to be excited about this season. Their roster is one of the worst in the league, if not the worst. They don't have a franchise quarterback on the roster, unless you consider Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler as a potential franchise superstar.
The Saints will likely be at the bottom of the league all season, even with first-year head coach Kellen Moore at the helm. But everything isn't horrible in New Orleans. In fact, the team has a few strong players and one or two strong positional groups.
ESPN's Saints insider, Katherine Terrell, recently discussed the Saints ahead of the season. Terrell identified the Saints' safety group as the team's biggest strength and a reason to be optimistic coming into the season.
Katherine Terrell identifies the Saints' biggest strength this season
"Safeties. The Saints have revamped their secondary, as four of their Week 1 starters in the backfield from last year are gone (Marshon Lattimore traded, Paulson Adebo and Will Harris left in free agency, Tyrann Mathieu retired)," Terrell wrote. "But the Saints made two solid signings at safety, adding Justin Reid early in free agency and getting Julian Blackmon after Mathieu's departure. Both become instant starters and bring veteran experience, while rookie safety Jonas Sanker has had an impressive camp. This group didn't show signs of falling off in camp despite Mathieu's surprise retirement."
The Saints worked hard to improve their secondary after losing a few stars in the last year. With Tyrann Mathieu opting to enter a sudden retirement this offseason, the Saints were able to rebuild their safety room in his absence.
Adding Justin Reid and Julian Blackmon to the safety room provides the Saints with solid talent and depth at a position that's lacked in the past. During training camp and the preseason, the safety group has looked incredible. They play fast and aggressively with solid instincts.
The Saints don't have a lot to be excited about right now, but their safety room is solid. As the season goes on, a player like Jonas Sanker could breakout, too.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Solve QB Problem With Second-Generation Star