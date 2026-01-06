Where Things Stand With Saints, Cameron Jordan

The vibes are much higher around the New Orleans Saints than at this time last year.

New Orleans entered the offseason with the worst salary cap position in the league and was coming off a last-place finish in the division with little long-term hope. The team looked like it needed to rebuild, but things changed when Tyler Shough took over as the starting quarterback. He went 5-4 as a starter in 2025 and the Saints now just need to build around him. The salary cap position isn't great right now. Over The Cap currently has the Saints projected with the fourth-lowest salary cap space at just over -$18 million. New Orleans will have to get into compliance before the new league year, but there will be opportunities to do so, whether that means restructuring deals or moving on from some currently on the team.

To put into perspective, the salary cap position was way worse at the end of the 2025 season, and yet the Saints were able to work around deals and re-sign Chase Young and Juwan Johnson while also signing Justin Reid.

Will Cam Jordan return?

The Saints will have opportunities to bring some guys to town this offseason, but what about one of their own? Cameron Jordan, who had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025, will be a free agent as his contract voids after the season. On Monday, ESPN's Dan Graziano called the Saints' salary cap situation "cloudy," but that it's "impossible" to think he will go elsewhere and that he expects Jordan to retire or return.

"Latest on whether they will re-sign Jordan: He could very well decide to retire," Graziano wrote. "If he doesn't, will he fit into the Saints' 2026 cap picture? That picture is cloudy as always, but it's impossible to imagine Jordan in a different uniform -- and I think he feels the same way. Either he retires or they find a way to bring him back."

After the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, Jordan spoke about free agency and how he wanted to speak to his wife first. On Monday, ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared on X that Jordan spoke to his wife and she's on board with another season.

"Cam Jordan said his wife is in full support of him playing in 2026. He said it was a short conversation," Terrell wrote on X.

Jordan has been outspoken about wanting to stick around, but it is a business. Jordan is still an elite pass rusher and should be a priority for the team. Especially with things seemingly starting to turn around. Letting him walk at this point after all of these years would be brutal.

