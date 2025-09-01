Saints Predicted To Solve QB Problem With Second-Generation Star
The New Orleans Saints have a massive quarterback problem right now. Derek Carr entered retirement earlier in the offseason, and the Saints were left with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener at quarterback.
None of these options looks like stars for the Saints right now. Rattler was named the starter, and Shough is a rookie, so the book is still open on them. But New Orleans is one of the worst teams in the sport, so it's been connected to Texas quarterback Arch Manning at the top of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Manning struggled in Week 1 of the season, suffering a crushing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft following Week 1 of the college football season. With Manning playing so poorly in his opening week matchup, the Saints may be forced to select somebody else at No. 1.
Saints could land LSU star Garrett Nussmeier in 2026 NFL Draft
"It's not hard to see that Nussmeier is a coach's son -- he plays like a grizzled NFL veteran and when he's on it's pretty easy to see LSU Joe Burrow," Wilson wrote. "The issues arise when Nuss Bus tries to do too much -- and that was something of a theme as the '24 season progressed and LSU Joe Burrow turned into New England Mac Jones. If Nussmeier can limit the poor decisions and untimely turnovers, he'll have a great chance to be the No. 1 overall pick."
While Manning is an intriguing option for the Saints, Nussmeier is the dream selection at pick No. 1 if the Saints land it.
The obvious reason is Nussmeier's connection to the Saints. His father, Doug Nussmeier, is the Saints' offensive coordinator. Pairing the son with his father in New Orleans could be a recipe for success. LSU is also a short trip away from New Orleans, which makes the connection even closer.
Nussmeier was very impressive in Week 1. If he can continue to string together good performances, the Saints could look to bring him to New Orleans.
