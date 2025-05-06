Saints Intriguing 21-Year-Old Labeled 'Rookie To Watch' By PFF Analyst
As the dust settles on the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints have to hope that they hit on more than their first and second-round picks.
Obviously, tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and quarterback Tyler Shough will be key figures in the Saints' immediate future. But this team lacked depth and high-end talent all over the roster in 2024, so they're going to need an unexpected contributor or two to rise up from the ranks of their late-round picks.
Who might that sleeper Saints pick be? One football writer believes he has found the answer.
On Tuesday, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus named Saints sixth-round pick, former University of Kansas running back Devin Neal, as the "rookie to watch" from New Orleans' draft class, noting that the 21-year-old might have a shot at backing up Alvin Kamara right off the bat.
"Although Kendre Miller is a solid contributor to the Saints' backfield, his injury history throughout his young career was cause for concern, leading the team to secure more depth in the backfield," Cameron wrote.
"Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind zone- and gap-blocking concepts, evidenced by his 88.0-plus PFF rushing grade in each of the past two seasons."
At Kansas, Neal rushed for 1,266 yards on 5.8 yards per carry this past season, with 16 rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 216-pounder isn't a burner or someone who can cut on a dime, but he's a good blocker and runs hard on every carry.
Kamara has always been at his best when the Saints have a quality second rusher to spell him, so Neal could have a multiplying effect on the entire offense if he lives up to his potential. And hitting on a sixth-rounder is just what the Saints need if they want to take a step forward in years to come.
