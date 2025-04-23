Saints-Jaguars Projected Blockbuster Brings 2,700-Yard Superstar To New Orleans
The NFL Draft is only two days away, and the New Orleans Saints are one of the most fascinating teams to project.
Because they could conceivably draft a quarterback, the Saints have an endless array of possibilities lined up. They could trade up or trade back, and any position seems like fair game to target, considering this was a 5-12 team with subpar team statistics on both sides of the ball.
If New Orleans does trade up, though, they have to be sure that the player they're getting is a cornerstone player--not only for this season, which might not be a playoff year for the Saints, but for many seasons to come.
On Tuesday, Henry McKenna of FOX Sports projected a shocker. He mocked a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Saints to move up to the fifth overall pick, where they would select Boise State's superstar running back, Ashton Jeanty.
"The dirty little secret is that there are four elite prospects in this class: Hunter, Carter, Ward and Jeanty," McKennawrote. "And some view Jeanty as the best player the 2025 draft has to offer. New Saints coach Kellen Moore just came from an Eagles offense that changed after Saquon Barkley arrived.
"Jeanty is the best running back prospect since Barkley. So it's a perfect match. New Orleans comes up from No. 9 to get past Pete Carroll's Raiders, who have been the most popular landing spot for Jeanty in mocks."
Jeanty, 21, rushed for an incredible 2,601 yards in 16 games and added a modest 138 through the air. He finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind two-way player Travis Hunter, but there's no doubt that he was the most electrifying offensive player in college football this season.
One might rightly be asking at this point, "What about Alvin Kamara?" Well, the five-time Pro Bowler will be 30 in July and only has two more years on his current contract, so it's not inconceivable the Saints could go after his successor a year early.
It would be enthralling if the Saints decide Jeanty is such a generational prospect that they're willing to give up picks that could help them improve other positions to get their hands on him. But we won't know until Thursday night whether or not they believe that to be true.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Make Stunning Shedeur Sanders-Jaxson Dart Choice With No. 9 Pick