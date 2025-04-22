Saints Predicted To Make Stunning Shedeur Sanders-Jaxson Dart Choice With No. 9 Pick
Thursday night has nearly arrived, which means the long wait for New Orleans Saints fans has nearly come to an end.
It was already a legitimate question as to whether the Saints would go with a quarterback in the first round of this year's draft before news of starter Derek Carr's shoulder injury surfaced. Now, it's the question that could dictate the direction of the franchise for the next half decade.
If the Saints are indeed going after a quarterback, their two main candidates are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Miami's Cam Ward will almost certainly be off the board with the first-overall pick held by the QB-needy Tennessee Titans.
On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice predicted that the Saints would select Dart, boldly declaring that they believe the youngster is the starter that will lead them into the future as contenders.
"The Saints could end up drafting any position and it would make sense to me. They might wait until Day 2 to strike on their QB, but in this mock they take their guy right away," Tice wrote.
"Dart has interesting tools to work with, but will need some time to harness them and turn it into more consistency. The Saints, with new head coach Kellen Moore and with Derek Carr potentially missing the season with an injury, have nothing but time."
The 21-year-old Dart had a breakout senior season, passing for 29 touchdowns to only six interceptions while leading all FBS passers in yards per attempt (10.8). He didn't run a pro-style offense with the Rebels, but he's impressed during his pro workouts with his ability to make all the necessary throws.
In perhaps an even more surprising development, Tice also predicted that the next quarterback drafted would be Alabama's Jalen Milroe, 21st overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tice and colleague Charles McDonald did not project Sanders to be drafted in the first round.
The Saints don't care what happens after them just yet. Everything hinges on them nailing the number nine pick, and if they go with Dart, they'll be under immense pressure to develop him into a future star.
