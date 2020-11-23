New Orleans Saints (8-2) lead the NFC Playoff Race

The New Orleans Saints are in must-win games the next several weeks to keep pace in the NFC over the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday evening, the New Orleans Saints (8-2) marched to #1 in the NFC after following quarterback Taysom Hill's huge outing by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-7. The better news for the Saints was how the Green Bay Packers (7-3) fell minutes later. The Saints owe a huge thanks to the Indianapolis Colts as they took down Aaron Rodger's team in an overtime thriller.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Packers and Buccaneers have 7-3 records behind the Saints. The Bucs own the tiebreaker since they trounced the Packers 38-10 in Week 6. Tampa Bay will seek to keep pace with New Orleans when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football tonight.

Let's say the Bucs claim a victory in L.A. 538.com's NFL playoff prediction models have New Orleans with a 99% making the playoffs, 64% winning the NFC South, 34% with a first-round bye, and 18% chance of winning the Super Bowl in Tampa, FL. If Bruce Arian's team is sent home with a loss, New Orleans' probability rises in the NFC playoff race. The Saints remain at 99% of making the playoffs, up to 86% winning the NFC South, still 35% with a first-round bye, and increasing a percentile point to 19% of winning Super Bowl 55.

Saints head coach Sean Payton. © Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The next three games are on the road for Sean Payton men in Black and Gold. Taysom Hill will be called on to lead the Saints to road wins versus Drew Lock (Broncos), Carson Wentz (Eagles), and once again Matt Ryan (Falcons). Since 2017, under Sean Payton, the team has won 21 of 28 games as the visitors (including playoffs).

If all top three NFC leaders (Saints, Bucs, Packers) win next Sunday's slate of games, the only significant increase for New Orleans is 42% becoming the NFC South champs and a 23% chance of being the Super Bowl winners.

New Orleans Saints (8-2, 3-1 Away) vs. Denver Broncos (3-6, 1-3 Home) will be played on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 3:05 PM CST in Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO. Fox Sports will have the televised coverage. The Saints open as a 6 point favorite with an implied win probability of 72.5%.