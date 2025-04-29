Saints Make Roster Decision Following Tyler Shough Draft Pick; 5-Year Veteran Cut
The New Orleans Saints have as much uncertainty at the quarterback position as any team in the NFL.
Last year's starter Derek Carr has been dealing with a mysterious shoulder injury that could hold him out for part or all of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Saints had unproven youngsters Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener on the roster, and they just drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of Friday's draft.
The Shough selection was a surprise to some, but nearly everyone expected the Saints to take a quarterback early in the draft. Now that the aforementioned four signal-callers are all in the building, something had to give.
The Saints, accordingly, cut one extra QB loose from the roster on Tuesday.
Ben DiNucci, a five-year veteran who signed with the Saints in December, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that New Orleans had informed him of his release on Tuesday morning.
DiNucci, 28, never appeared in a game for the Saints. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2023 and made his only three appearances, going 23-of-43 passing without a touchdown or an interception. He spent the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos and part of the 2024 preseason with the Buffalo Bills.
DiNucci certainly didn't project to be a big part of the Saints in 2025, but now, the real competition begins. Shough will have to prove he deserves a spot on the active roster over at least one incumbent, with Carr's health looming as an X-factor.
