Tyler Shough Ties Archie Manning Rookie Record In Saints-Panthers

Tyler Shough took over as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and hasn't looked back ever since.

When it was announced that Shough would be taking over, the big question that swirled around the franchise was whether the rookie could be the long-term answer for the franchise, or just a placeholder. New Orleans selected Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. That was the highest the Saints had selected a quarterback since taking Archie Manning No. 2 overall in the 1971 NFL Draft.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Shough has looked poised under center for New Orleans and now has tied Manning for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in franchise history. Before the game, the Saints shared that with a touchdown pass, Shough would tie Manning's record of six for a rookie. He accomplished the feat in the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt against Carolina.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) attempts to pass the football during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Entering today’s matchup against Carolina, Tyler Shough’s five TD passes in 2025 rank second-most by a rookie QB in Saints history," the Saints wrote on Sunday. "One TD today would tie Archie Manning’s rookie record from 1971, while two would make Shough the franchise’s all-time rookie leader."

Entering today’s matchup against Carolina, Tyler Shough’s five TD passes in 2025 rank second-most by a rookie QB in @Saints history. One TD today would tie Archie Manning’s rookie record from 1971, while two would make Shough the franchise’s all-time rookie leader. pic.twitter.com/1o0x0NkO06 — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 14, 2025

New Orleans posted the news to X.

"With his 12-yard TD strike to Chris Olave, Tyler Shough now has six TD passes in 2025, tying Archie Manning’s rookie record for TD passes in Saints history," the Saints wrote.

With his 12-yard TD strike to Chris Olave, Tyler Shough now has six TD passes in 2025, tying Archie Manning’s rookie record for TD passes in @Saints history. https://t.co/1yG6U0HADq — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) December 15, 2025

New Orleans was down 17-10 at the time of the touchdown and desperately needed a spark. Shough provided it. Prior to the drive, there was a bit of fear as Shough had to go over to the medical tent, but he was able to stay in the game and drive down the field and tie the game up.

There's still a few weeks to go in the regular season, but Shough continues to look like the real deal.

More NFL: Saints Rookie Devin Neal Exits Vs. Panthers: What We Know Now