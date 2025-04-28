Saints Predicted To Select Clemson Superstar In 2026 After Missing On Arch Manning
The New Orleans Saints certainly generated some headlines with their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round, plenty of people had strong opinions about the Saints' overall strategy. But there's no time to look back when you're trying to build a long-shot playoff contender.
Sure, it's a tad early to be thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Saints seem to have already diminished the odds that they'll be taking a quarterback, which could affect their shot at building a family legacy.
Arch Manning, the grandson of beloved Saints quarterback Archie Manning, will be a name to watch all season as one of the highest projected draft picks. The University of Texas quarterback will take over full-time starting duties for the first time in 2025.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski conducted a "way too early" 2026 mock draft, and had the Saints missing out on Manning by one pick, instead taking Clemson edge-rusher T.J. Parker with the third overall pick
"The New Orleans Saints got their quarterback of the future by spending a second-round pick on Tyler Shough over the weekend. Plus, the third selection means the organization missed out on the chance to carry on the Manning legacy in New Orleans by drafting Archie's grandson," Sobleski wrote.
"So, the club opts to replace its franchise sack leader, Cameron Jordan, who will be a 36-year-old free agent next spring. Listed at 6’3” and 265 pounds, Parker fits the size profile New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis typically looks for at the position."
Parker, 20, racked up 11 sacks for the Tigers in 14 games last season. He also managed 57 total tackles, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He's explosive, and could only get better in his third and final season at Clemson.
It's still far too early to know whether Shough's presence will convince the Saints to pass on next year's quarterback class. But the worse New Orleans is in 2025, the higher the odds they go after someone like Manning.
