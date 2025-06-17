Saints Might Trade Promising 23-Year-Old RB To Offense-Needy Chiefs
The New Orleans Saints will still start five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara at running back in 2025, but the depth chart is more complicated immediately thereafter.
Kendre Miller was the Saints' third-round pick in 2023, and he's shown some promising flashed in his 14 NFL games so far. But that's been marred by repeated injuries, and over the weekend, the Saints brought in some competition in the form of Cam Akers,
Miller and Akers may be able to coexist on the active roster, but it will be a difficult needle to thread. And while this only applies if another team values him a considerable amount, Miller might be worth more to the Saints as a trade asset than a part-time backup.
On Saturday, David Latham of Last Word on Sports proposed one team that might hypothetically be interested in acquiring Miller: the Kansas City Chiefs, whose running back depth chart contains several question marks.
"After battling injuries for most of the 2024 season, former seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco is back and ready to lead this backfield. While a healthy version of Pacheco can be an adequate starter, he’s nothing special, and the rest of the depth chart is rather uninspiring," Latham wrote.
"Kareem Hunt is well past his prime, and free agent signee Elijah Mitchell hasn’t done much since his impressive rookie season. A Kendre Miller trade shouldn’t cost anything more than a late-round pick swap, and the TCU product could provide some much-needed competition at the position."
Miller, who is still just 23 years old, averages 3.8 yards per rushing attempt in his NFL career. On 80 carries, he has 304 yards and two touchdowns. He's also added 15 catches for 150 yards.
It's no guarantee the Chiefs have any interest in adding Miller to further complicate their own backfield. But perhaps they see something they value enough to toss the Saints back a late-round pick.
