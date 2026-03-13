NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Veteran Pro Bowler to Chiefs After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with a lot of holes on their roster. They took a rather aggressive approach, landing a few stars, as the front office looks to build a team around young quarterback Tyler Shough.

The biggest move the Saints made was a deal with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, which is going to keep him in New Orleans for the next few years as the team's potential franchise running back. But this could make veteran Alvin Kamara expendable in a trade.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Kansas City Chiefs to pair with Kenneth Walker in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Chiefs could pair Kenneth Walker with Alvin Kamara

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Kansas City knew it couldn't afford to slog through another campaign without some significant upgrades in the backfield. The team landed one of the gems in the 2026 free-agent class by signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to a record three-year, $45 million contract," Kay wrote. "While Walker will add some significant firepower to the Chiefs' ground attack, he shouldn't be tasked with shouldering the entire workload. He split time with Zack Charbonnet during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks and could benefit from entering another timeshare with a playmaker like Kamara in Kansas City.

"With both Pacheco and Hunt potentially on their way out in free agency, a deal for Kamara could provide the Chiefs with their new backup at a low cost. With three picks in the fifth round of the 2026 draft, Kansas City shouldn't hesitate to send one over to New Orleans for a versatile change-of-pace option who could round out the new-look backfield."

The Chiefs needed to revamp their running back room and they did so in a big way by adding Walker in free agency. With Kamara sitting on the trade block, they could take a shot on him to give Walker a complementary back to share the backfield with.

This would help keep both players healthy and as close to 100 percent as possible as the season goes on. With Patrick Mahomes coming off a major leg injury, the Chiefs are going to need to get him all the help he can get.

Adding Kamara would be a smart move.

For the Saints, cutting that money off the payroll and adding a fifth-round pick would be too much value to pass up.