ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines in the Who Dat Nation - Aug. 16

ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines - Aug. 16
The Monday after New Orleans Saints storylines and bylines from various reporters across the Who Dat Nation.
Report: Saints Announce Five Roster Moves on Aug. 16
by: Bob Rose —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network
The New Orleans Saints announced five roster moves on Aug. 16.
MAQB: Round 1 to Jameis Winston, Even if Sean Payton Didn't Want to Discuss It
by: Albert Breer —Sports Illustrated
The Saints' quarterback competition did not go how their coach hoped it would in their preseason opener.
Saints: Tony Jones Jr. made strong statement with performance vs Ravens
by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish
The New Orleans Saints know who their starting running back will be but another running back stole the show during the team's preseason opener.
Saints roster moves: K Brett Maher lands on injured reserve
by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire
New Orleans Saints roster moves: Brett Maher lands on injured reserve.
Saints make 5 roster moves ahead of 85-man roster deadline | Saints | nola.com
by: AMIE JUST NOLA: New Orleans Saints
The five players no longer on the Saints' active roster.
New Orleans Saints dominate NFL TV ratings for Week 1 of preseason
by: The Associated Press —NFL: New Orleans Saints
Saints-Ravens game delivers 30.3 rating in New Orleans area.
3 Takeaways from Saints first preseason game
by: Terry Kimble —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles
Let the post-Drew Brees era begin.
Who has edge in NFL's QB battles after first preseason games? Breaking down 6 competitions
by: Nate Davis, USA TODAY —USA Today
With less than a month until the NFL season begins, a few teams still are looking for resolution at QB. Here's where several races stand now.
Sean Payton on Saints' Game vs. Ravens in Week 1 | Saints Training Camp 2021
by: New Orleans Saints —YouTube: New Orleans Saints Videos
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton post-practice interview from Saints Training Camp 2021 on Sunday, August 15, 2021
'Top 100 Players of 2021': Cameron Jordan No. 46
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been voted as the No. 46 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.
Saints cut Noah Spence, Prince Amukamara - ProFootballTalk
by: Michael David Smith —NBC Sports
A couple of veterans on defense are among the first roster cuts in New Orleans.
Saints undrafted, unheralded rookie Eric Burrell hopes physical play can help him shine | Rod Walker | nola.com
by: ROD WALKER | Staff writer —NOLA: New Orleans Saints Beat
Saints' Tony Jones enjoyed his 'coming out party' after a year on the sideline | Saints | nola.com
Saints’ Deonte Harris bit back at critics in wake of DUI arrest
by: Steve DelVecchio —Larry Brown Sports
New Orleans Saints return specialist Deonte Harris hit back at his critics after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
NFC Notes: Panthers, Saints, Michael Thomas
by: Nate Bouda —NFL Trade Rumors
Panthers Panthers QB Will Grier was happy with how he played on Sunday, and believes he will have more opportunities in the future.