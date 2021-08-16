ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines in the Who Dat Nation - Aug. 16

The Monday after New Orleans Saints storylines and bylines from various reporters across the Who Dat Nation.

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) runs on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

by: Bob Rose —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints announced five roster moves on Aug. 16.

by: Albert Breer —Sports Illustrated

The Saints' quarterback competition did not go how their coach hoped it would in their preseason opener.

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) runs for a gain in the third quarter defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Ar Darius Washington (47) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish

The New Orleans Saints know who their starting running back will be but another running back stole the show during the team's preseason opener.

by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire

New Orleans Saints roster moves: Brett Maher lands on injured reserve.

Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) pressures during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-11. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

by: AMIE JUST NOLA: New Orleans Saints

The five players no longer on the Saints' active roster.

by: The Associated Press —NFL: New Orleans Saints

Saints-Ravens game delivers 30.3 rating in New Orleans area.

by: Terry Kimble —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles

Let the post-Drew Brees era begin.

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) signals during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

by: Nate Davis, USA TODAY —USA Today

With less than a month until the NFL season begins, a few teams still are looking for resolution at QB. Here's where several races stand now.

by: New Orleans Saints —YouTube: New Orleans Saints Videos

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton post-practice interview from Saints Training Camp 2021 on Sunday, August 15, 2021

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) is blocked by Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

by: NFL: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been voted as the No. 46 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.

by: Michael David Smith —NBC Sports

A couple of veterans on defense are among the first roster cuts in New Orleans.

by: ROD WALKER | Staff writer —NOLA: New Orleans Saints Beat

Saints' Tony Jones enjoyed his 'coming out party' after a year on the sideline | Saints | nola.com

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

by: Steve DelVecchio —Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints return specialist Deonte Harris hit back at his critics after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.

by: Nate Bouda —NFL Trade Rumors

