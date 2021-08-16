ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines in the Who Dat Nation - Aug. 16

Sports Illustrated home
ICYMI: 'The Monday After' Saints Storylines and Bylines - Aug. 16

The Monday after New Orleans Saints storylines and bylines from various reporters across the Who Dat Nation.
Author:
Publish date:

Jameis Winston

Report: Saints Announce Five Roster Moves on Aug. 16

by: Bob Rose —Sports Illustrated: Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints announced five roster moves on Aug. 16.

MAQB: Round 1 to Jameis Winston, Even if Sean Payton Didn't Want to Discuss It

by: Albert Breer —Sports Illustrated

The Saints' quarterback competition did not go how their coach hoped it would in their preseason opener.

Saints RB Tony Jones, Jr.

Saints: Tony Jones Jr. made strong statement with performance vs Ravens

by: Leigh Oleszczak —Fansided: Who Dat Dish

The New Orleans Saints know who their starting running back will be but another running back stole the show during the team's preseason opener.

Saints roster moves: K Brett Maher lands on injured reserve

by: John Sigler —USA Today: Saints Wire

New Orleans Saints roster moves: Brett Maher lands on injured reserve.

Noah Spence

Saints make 5 roster moves ahead of 85-man roster deadline | Saints | nola.com

by: AMIE JUST NOLA: New Orleans Saints

The five players no longer on the Saints' active roster.

New Orleans Saints dominate NFL TV ratings for Week 1 of preseason

by: The Associated Press —NFL: New Orleans Saints

Saints-Ravens game delivers 30.3 rating in New Orleans area.

3 Takeaways from Saints first preseason game

by: Terry Kimble —SB Nation: Canal Street Chronicles

Let the post-Drew Brees era begin.

Taysom Hill, Saints QB

Who has edge in NFL's QB battles after first preseason games? Breaking down 6 competitions

by: Nate Davis, USA TODAY —USA Today

With less than a month until the NFL season begins, a few teams still are looking for resolution at QB. Here's where several races stand now.

Sean Payton on Saints' Game vs. Ravens in Week 1 | Saints Training Camp 2021

by: New Orleans Saints —YouTube: New Orleans Saints Videos

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton post-practice interview from Saints Training Camp 2021 on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Saints DE Cam Jordan

'Top 100 Players of 2021': Cameron Jordan No. 46

by: NFL: New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been voted as the No. 46 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.

Saints cut Noah Spence, Prince Amukamara - ProFootballTalk

by: Michael David Smith —NBC Sports

A couple of veterans on defense are among the first roster cuts in New Orleans.

Saints undrafted, unheralded rookie Eric Burrell hopes physical play can help him shine | Rod Walker | nola.com

by: ROD WALKER | Staff writer —NOLA: New Orleans Saints Beat

Saints' Tony Jones enjoyed his 'coming out party' after a year on the sideline | Saints | nola.com

Sep 21, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches a pass against Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the fourth quarter of a NFL game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saints’ Deonte Harris bit back at critics in wake of DUI arrest

by: Steve DelVecchio —Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints return specialist Deonte Harris hit back at his critics after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.

NFC Notes: Panthers, Saints, Michael Thomas

by: Nate Bouda —NFL Trade Rumors

Panthers Panthers QB Will Grier was happy with how he played on Sunday, and believes he will have more opportunities in the future.

