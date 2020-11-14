On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints organization announced the nomination of running back Latavius Murray to be awarded the NFL's Salute to Service Award.

The "Salute to Service" award, which is presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors one member of the NFL - coach, player, owner, etc., who demonstrates an exemplary commitment in honoring and supporting the military community.

Latavius Murray's support and appreciation for the U.S military stems from his fiancée, Shauntay. She served 13 years in the United States Navy. The 2016 Pro-Bowl selection has continued to encourage his fiancee to re-enlist as many times as she elects.

Through his personal life experiences, Murray has recognized similar characteristics that help military members and football players accomplish their goals. After this consistent view of commitment and sacrifice to the country, Murray vowed to do more to support military members and their families. With that vow in mind, he participated in a USO Tour to visit troops serving in Germany and Italy.

Taking it a step further, Murray became the second NFL player to ever serve as an ambassador for the United Heroes League. This organization provides sports registration fees and equipment for children of military families. Murray's personal goals as an ambassador are to increase awareness and help raise funds, therefore showing military members that people involved within the organization truly care about them and their families.

No New Orleans Saints player has ever won the "Salute to Service" Award. Murray seeks to become the first in 2020.

Murray is in his 7th NFL season. The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the 6th Round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Murray has rushed for 958 yards and 7 TDs in his two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The winner of the "Salute to Service" award, presented by USAA, will be announced during the NFL Honors award show in January, the week of Super Bowl LV.

For more information on the award and its nominees, click here.

