SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Latavius Murray Nominated for NFL's 10th Annual "Salute to Service" Award

BtBoylan

On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints organization announced the nomination of running back Latavius Murray to be awarded the NFL's Salute to Service Award. 

The "Salute to Service" award, which is presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors one member of the NFL - coach, player, owner, etc., who demonstrates an exemplary commitment in honoring and supporting the military community. 

Latavius Murray's support and appreciation for the U.S military stems from his fiancée, Shauntay. She served 13 years in the United States Navy. The 2016 Pro-Bowl selection has continued to encourage his fiancee to re-enlist as many times as she elects. 

Through his personal life experiences, Murray has recognized similar characteristics that help military members and football players accomplish their goals. After this consistent view of commitment and sacrifice to the country, Murray vowed to do more to support military members and their families. With that vow in mind, he participated in a USO Tour to visit troops serving in Germany and Italy. 

Murray USO
CREDIT: NFL.com

Taking it a step further, Murray became the second NFL player to ever serve as an ambassador for the United Heroes League. This organization provides sports registration fees and equipment for children of military families. Murray's personal goals as an ambassador are to increase awareness and help raise funds, therefore showing military members that people involved within the organization truly care about them and their families. 

No New Orleans Saints player has ever won the "Salute to Service" Award.  Murray seeks to become the first in 2020.

Murray is in his 7th NFL season. The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the 6th Round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Murray has rushed for 958 yards and 7 TDs in his two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. 

The winner of the "Salute to Service" award, presented by USAA, will be announced during the NFL Honors award show in January, the week of Super Bowl LV. 

For more information on the award and its nominees, click here. 

Recent Saints News Articles:

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Mid-Season Report Card: Defense

Here's how the New Orleans defense graded out over the first half of the 2020 season. Coming off their best defensive outing of the year against Tampa Bay, can the Saints continue their momentum against the 49ers this Sunday?

Bob Rose

Saints Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em or Sit ' Em

Saints News Network's Fantasy Expert Brendan Boylan gives his Start' Em or Sit 'Em for New Orleans Saints players in Week 10.

BtBoylan

Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 10: Saints soar to the Top 3 after pulverizing the Bucs

The NFL is approaching the second half of the season and the excitement continues to crescendo! NFL teams made a statement in Week 9 of the NFL 2020 season as Saints soar to the top 3.

Dr.C

Who has been the Saints biggest midseason surprise?

2020 has given us a lot of different things from the Saints, but who has been the biggest surprise halfway through their season?

John Hendrix

Who has been the Saints midseason MVP?

Who has been the midseason MVP for the Saints? There appears to be a consensus, but it's between two big players

John Hendrix

Saints Mid-Season Report Card: Offense

How the New Orleans offense graded out over the first part of the season and a preview of the match up against the 49ers defense.

Bob Rose

Week 10: Saints Final Injury Report

Only one player carries an injury designation for the Saints heading into their Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.

John Hendrix

49ers vs. Saints: 3 Things to Watch in Week 10

Three things to watch in Week 10's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

BtBoylan

Saints at the Top of the NFC after Week 9

After Sunday Night's blowout victory, the New Orleans Saints find themselves atop the NFC.

BtBoylan

First Look: 49ers vs. Saints

A highly anticipated 49ers-Saints rematch from last year has lost a lot of its luster, but that still doesn't mean we're looking past it.

John Hendrix