Saints Notes & Quotes:  Trump/Brees, NFL in 2020?, Hardee is CEO, Saints-Catholic Church on SI Cover

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints organization and players have been rather quiet this week. However President Trump continued his criticism of Drew Brees, SI covers the Saints & Catholic Church, Dr. Fauci speaks, and Saints DB Justin Hardee, Sr. opens new business in New Orleans.

Brees Apology
Credit: Drew Brees Instagram Account

TRUMP vs BREES II

Drew Brees' stance on the kneeling during the National Anthem may have changed after hearing about the trials of his teammates and fans, but President Donald Trump still does not agree with the Saints' star QB.

USATSI_9502121_168388561_lowres

SAINTS AND NFL SEASON IN DANGER

Dr. Fauci had an alarming message for Saints and NFL fans this week.  The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN's Dr. Gupta he believes it will be impossible for the NFL to return in 2020.  The number of COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in the U.S.   Since the states and cities have re-opened within the past month, the increased interaction among citizens are partly to blame for the new infections.  

NFL training camps are scheduled to open next month for most of the 32 teams.  GM Mickey Loomis initially stated the team will open in August but this could change.  The league allowed coaching staffs to return to team facilities last week.  The Saints and league officials are silent on if media and fans will be allowed to observe practices when the team returns.  In addition, there is not a clear strategy on how the fans will be seated within the stadiums. 

JUSTIN HARDEE FINALLY SEES A DREAM BECOME REALITY

Justin Hardee, Sr. became an official Papa John's franchise owner when his first pizza restaurant opened in the Mid-City area of New Orleans on June 18th.  When Hardee met with media last month, he praised his mother for planting the entrepreneurial seed in his mind.   Congratulations to Justin on his new venture.

Church and Saints
Photo Credit: Jeffery A. Salter for Sports Illustrated

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVERS THE SAINTS AND CATHOLIC CHURCH

Sports Illustrated's writer, Jenny Vrentas, reported more details on how the New Orleans Saints assisted with PR for the local Catholic church's alleged sex scandal.   Vrentas states the team had more involvement in the matter than originally disclosed.  There are Saints fans, alleged victims, and community activists requesting complete transparency from the franchise ahead of the court case(s). 

The in-depth report titled "How Much Did the Saints Help the Catholic Church on Its Sex Abuse Crisis? More Than They Admitted" can be read on SI.com's website.

