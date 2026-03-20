Saints Could Draft Miami Standout to Replace Cam Jordan

The New Orleans Saints are a in a great spot right now with a lot of offseson left to go.

New Orleans turned things around in the second half of the 2025 season with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center. The Saints going 5-4 down the stretch completely shifted the perception and direction of the franchise. That's not an exaggeration. When Shough took over, there was a lot of real talk about whether the Saints would need to draft another quarterback if they landed the No. 1 overall pick and really restarted this thing. But, after a few games, the conversation shifted because Shough looked that good.

New Orleans showed promise down the stretch and very well could compete for the top spot in the division in 2026. Plus, they have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round and will have a chance to add another elite prospect in the process. It's a good time to be a Saints fan. It's a light quarterback draft and the only signal-caller expected to go early is Fernando Mendoza, who is likely to go No. 1 overall. So, there will very likely be six non-quarterbacks off the board by the time the Saints are on the clock, which means a lot of options. So, who could New Orleans pick? NFL.com's Eric Edholm dropped a new mock draft on Thursday and projected Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to New Orleans.

Who will the Saints select at No. 8?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Pick 8: New Orleans Saints," Edholm wrote. "Rueben Bain Jr. Miami, Edge, Junior. Bain might not have the arm length of a prototypical pass rusher in coordinator Brandon Staley's system, but he'd be dangerous opposite ﻿﻿﻿Chase Young﻿﻿﻿ for a defense that needs more pressure sources."

Bain would be a very intriguing prospect for New Orleans if he's available at No. 8. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 16 games and finished his college career with 20 1/2 sacks overall in his college career in 38 games played. His arm length gave some pause at the NFL Scouting Combine. Weird, we know. But that shouldn't take away from the fact that he is an elite pass-rushing prospect.

If Cameron Jordan ends up signing elsewhere, pairing Bain with Chase Young would give New Orleans a high-end, long-term duo at the edge without a massive drop-off in talent. The defense already looked good with Brandon Staley leading the charge in 2025. Imagine how it could look with a high-powered, young duo like Young and Bain?

The NFC South as a whole was weak in 2025. The Carolina Panthers won the division with an 8-9 record. The Saints finished in last place at 6-11. Not a big difference there to begin with. In the second half of the season, despite injuries piling up, New Orleans showed that it can compete — and beat — the other teams in the division. Throughout the offseason, the Saints have only added more firepower, including running back Travis Etienne Jr. The Saints already are in a better position than they were and the NFL Draft hasn't even gotten here yet. But the Saints are going to have a chance to add another elite talent soon.