Saints Offense Looks To Continue Surprising Start Against Playmaking Cowboys Defense
The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in an early afternoon kickoff of Week 2 of NFL action. This should be a far stiffer test than either squad faced in their opening week matchups.
The Cowboys rolled over the Cleveland Browns on the road by a 33-17 score. Dallas was expected to be good offensively, especially behind an explosive passing attack. However, a defense with questionable areas was not tested at all by an awful Cleveland offense.
New Orleans demolished Carolina at home by a 47-10 mark. The Saints, expected to be one of the league's better defensive squads, lived up to that billing on opening Sunday. Their offense, an area of concern by many, looked like a championship unit against the abysmal Panthers.
The Cowboys have a few defensive playmakers. Will the Saints continue their impressive play on that side of the ball against a better defense? Or will Dallas bring them back down to earth and resurface the concerns surrounding New Orleans to start the season?
Saints Offense vs. Cowboys Defense
New Orleans Offense
No team put up more than the 47 points scored by the Saints in Week 1. Under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, New Orleans was aggressive and creative from the opening whistle and maintained that approach until the game was decided.
Derek Carr was as sharp and decisive as he's ever been, completing 19 of 23 throws for 200 yards and three perfectly thrown touchdown strikes against the Panthers. Carr maintained the high level of play he showed down the stretch of last year, when he threw 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions over the last five games.
Now in his 11th season, Carr's first year in New Orleans was generally considered a disappointment. He completed 68.4% of his throws for 3,878 yards with 25 scores and eight interceptions, but was often off-target to receivers on the move and indecisive in his progressions. Time will tell, but early indications are that he's comfortable and a good fit for Kubiak's system.
This offense will continue to revolve around the versatile skills of RB Alvin Kamara, now in his eighth season. Kamara had the least productive year of his career in 2023, but rushed for 83 yards against Carolina and looks like a terrific fit for this scheme.
Arguably the league's most versatile back, Kamara is just as dangerous as a receiver. He runs routes like a seasoned wideout and does so from various places along the formation.
Kamara wasn't needed as a pass catcher against the Panthers, but that could change against the Cowboys linebackers who should have a hard time matching his athleticism.
The definition of versatility is Taysom Hill. He's the team's second most effective runner, but is also a legitimate threat as a receiver and thrower. Hill's abilities are difficult enough to deal with, but he presents an added challenge because he lines up at nearly every possible position on offense.
Next to Hill, Jamaal Williams is this team's best inside runner. Williams doesn't have the open field skills of either Kamara or Hill, but breaks tackles and picks up tough yards. If he can be effective than it allows the Saints to move Hill and Kamara around even more to keep defenses off balance.
Listed as a tight end, Carr also used legitimate tight ends Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson very well against the Panthers. Each caught a touchdown pass and were effective as intermediate receivers. Moreau is the more traditional blocker at the position and offers good pass catching value in short and intermediate areas.
Johnson presents a bigger matchup issue for defenses. The converted wideout can run a full route tree and is outstanding after the catch or down the field because of his athleticism. He could flourish in a Kubiak offense that has been ideal for athletic tight ends.
Carr has a pair of gamebreakers at wide receiver. Chris Olave has eclipsed 1,000 yards in both of his first two years and is on the verge of moving up among the league's top-tier receivers. He has the speed to get deep or break away in the open field but also has the route precision to get separation.
Shaheed's blinding speed sends fear through defenses. He's one of the league's best deep threats, but also has the open field elusiveness to break huge gains off short plays and is a vastly underrated route runner.
Expect Kubiak and the Saints to use Shaheed and Olave more on jet sweeps and WR screens. They'll need to use creative ways to get both wideouts involved, especially until A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson, Bub Means, or Mason Tipton can evolve into legitimate receiving threats consistently.
New Orleans played far better along the offensive line than most expected in Week 1. However, first-round LT Taliese Fuaga has been dealing with a back injury that limited him in practice all week. Landon Young or Oli Udoh will replace Fuaga if he can't go, but it would be a monumental loss for a line that already had concerns going into the year.
Erik McCoy is one of the league's better centers, but RG Cesar Ruiz has battled inconsistency through most of his career. Additionally, LG Lucas Patrick (toe) left last week's game. The player to watch closest along with Fuaga's injury is RT Trevor Penning. He played very well last week, but both tackles face an even stiffer challenge against dangerous Dallas edge rushers.
Dallas Defense
The Cowboys have three bonafide defensive stars in edge rushers Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and CB Trevon Diggs. Lawrence, an 11-year veteran, is a back-to-back Pro Bowler equally effective as a pass rusher or against the run.
Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He'll line up at different places to maximize his threat and has a rare blend of strength and explosiveness that make him nearly unblockable. Parsons had at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons and is coming off 14 sacks and an eye-popping 43 pressures in 2023.
Diggs is back after missing all but two games in 2023 with injury. He'll give up receptions but will make quarterbacks pay for for testing him. He had 17 interceptions and broke up 49 throws over his first three seasons, including 11 picks and two touchdowns in 2021.
With fellow Pro Bowl CB DeRon Bland out with injury, there are questions in the Dallas secondary. Rookie fourth-round CB Caelen Carson is yet untested, while veteran CB Jourdan Lewis has trouble with fast and shifty wideouts. Safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are physical, but have been vulnerable in deep support and slot coverage duties.
Parsons and Lawrence are even more effective because of a big and physical group the Cowboys have at defensive tackle.
Former first-round choice Mazi Smith has yet to play up to his draft status. However, Smith is a space-eater that ties up multiple blockers with the strength to collapse interior blocking. Jordan Phillips and Linval Joseph are quality veterans giving them a deep rotation.
Explosive DT Osa Odighizuwa might be the Cowboys' most underrated defender. Odighizuwa has the power to create disruption inside, but also the fluid athletic ability to make plays when lining up outside.
Where Dallas may also be vulnerable is at linebacker. Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil are heady veterans but don't have the athleticism to stay with Kamara in space. Younger LBs Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown are more athletic but may be forced out of position with motion and misdirection.
Keys to Watch
Firstly, New Orleans must establish the run to maintain balance and slow Parsons and Lawrence on the edge. Expect the Saints to run right at the Dallas ends off-tackle rather than deal with their pursuit speed.
Kamara and Hill will almost certainly be used more as receivers to take advantage of their matchups against the Dallas linebackers. Johnson and Moreau will also be involved to keep the Cowboys from loading the line of scrimmage.
Olave and Shaheed have a matchup advantage against Dallas cornerbacks and could each have good days. Carr must be precise with his passes, but both wideouts could be big factors at all three levels.
The New Orleans offensive line is probably the biggest key to this game. Not only Fuaga's status, but also whether Penning can carry over his play from last week. The Cowboys will severely test both tackles. They'll move Parsons around to find ideal matchups, but also use inside blitzes and stunts to set up one-on-one blocking on the outside.
Klint Kubiak's system is predicated on motion and formations to set up ideal matchups. It's also a scheme that has given the Cowboys problems. If successful again, the Saints should be able to attack sideline to sideline and take a few strategic downfield shots. Carr, Kubiak, and the entire offense face their first true litmus test of the young season.