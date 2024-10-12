Saints Pass Defense Key To End Losing Streak In Buccaneers Matchup
After two games on the road, the New Orleans Saints return home this Sunday to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a critical NFC South showdown. New Orleans comes in at 2-3 and riding a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay enters with a 3-2 mark after an overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday night.
Part of the reason for the Saints' three-game slump is an underperforming defense. The unit is first in red zone performance and has forced nine turnovers but is just 23rd in total yardage. Most concerning is their inability to finish off several key plays and breakdowns in crucial moments of games.
The Saints face off against a Buccaneers offense with big-play capabilities. Tampa Bay ranks 19th in total offense and 10th in points scored at an average of over 25 per outing. Most of their success comes through the air. It's an area where the Saints were expected to be dominant but have been surprisingly vulnerable recently.
Saints Pass Defense vs. Buccaneers Passing Attack
New Orleans Defense
The Saints rank a lowly 26th in pass defense, allowing 251 yards per game through the air and over 64% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks. New Orleans has intercepted seven passes, among the most in the league, but has too often been helpless to stop an opponent from moving the ball through the air.
Big passing plays have been commonplace against New Orleans coverage that has allowed seven pass catchers to gain at least 65 yards. This against a secondary that has more talent at the cornerback position than any team in the league.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo is in a major slump. He's tied for the team lead with two interceptions and has broken up a team-high eight throws while giving up 56.6% completion percentage when targeted. Those numbers are deceiving. He's often responsible for blown coverages or crippling penalties and just simply hasn't made a quarterback pay often enough for testing him heavily.
Marshon Lattimore is quietly having an outstanding year. Lattimore has locked down opposing receivers and has rarely been tested by quarterbacks because of his high level of play.
Alontae Taylor is also having a standout campaign. He still has some inconsistencies in slot coverage but has made some big pass breakups. Taylor has also proven to be an extremely effective blitzer, recording 3.5 sacks. Rookie second-round choice Kool-Aid McKinstry has also flashed some promising moments, but the unit needs to collectively make more plays up to their talent level.
Safety is a bigger concern. Tyrann Mathieu still has terrific instincts and anticipation in coverage support. However, his open field tackling is far too erratic. Neither Jordan Howden or Johnathan Abram have been consistently reliable in coverage. This is a potentially huge problem with S Will Harris likely sidelined for several weeks.
New Orleans linebackers have been battered by injuries over the last few weeks. Demario Davis returned last Monday after missing Week 4 with a hamstring injury but was noticeably slowed. Getting Davis back to full strength is crucial. He's the unit's play-caller, but also an outstanding run defender and a major factor in coverage and as a blitzer.
Willie Gay Jr. (hand) and Pete Werner (hamstring) both missed last week's loss to Kansas City. Gay could be back this week, but Werner will again be sidelined. This means more snaps for Anfernee Orji. The play of the safeties and linebackers have allowed opposing tight ends to have some big numbers against the defense.
Pressure from the New Orleans pass rushers would give a big assist to their coverage packages. The Saints have 14 sacks and 26 QB hits this season, which aren't bad numbers. However, too often pressure has been non-existent on quarterbacks during key situations.
Carl Granderson has been the team's most consistent pass rusher. Granderson has three sacks and 15 pressures while coming off his most productive campaign last season. Chase Young is also having a strong season in his first year with the team. Young only has 1.5 sacks but 11 pressures.
More is needed from future Hall of Fame DE Cameron Jordan, who has only three pressures and no sacks so far. Granderson and Young have consistently gotten into opposing backfields, but must do a far better job of finishing and creating big plays.
Second-year DT Bryan Bresee continues to develop as a disruptive force. Bresee has seven pressures and a team-high 4 sacks. The Saints need a better inside pass rush from tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. They may supplement that with inside blitzes from Davis or Gay.
Tampa Bay Passing Game
A 15th ranked Buccaneers passing attack is led by seven-year veteran QB Baker Mayfield, who is averaging 233 passing yards per contest. Mayfield has thrown 11 touchdowns, second highest in the league, against only two interceptions while completing an impressive 71.9% of his passes.
Tampa Bay has some explosive weapons for Mayfield. Cade Otton (17 receptions, 148 yards) is an underrated receiving tight end. Backs Rachaad White and rookie fourth-round choice Bucky Irving are both capable receivers and have a combined 25 catches and 172 yards.
Wideouts Trey Palmer, Jalen McMillan, and Sterling Shepard are legitimate threats from either the slot or outside. Those three have 11 collective catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Palmer (concussion) has already been ruled out of this week's contest. White (foot) is considered doubtful after not practicing this week, also limiting the Bucs' rushing attack.
McMillan (hamstring) is expected back after missing consecutive weeks. Even with a bit of a shortage of weapons, this Tampa Bay attack runs through it's two highly productive wide receivers.
Mike Evans has caught 23 of 36 targets for 276 yards and an NFL-high five touchdowns. The 11-year veteran has 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons behind him and remains a physical target who scorches every team he faces....except the Saints.
Underrated Chris Godwin leads the Buccaneers with 40 targets, 32 receptions, and 386 yards. Even with Evans present, Godwin has led Tampa Bay in catches for the last three seasons. He may not be quite the deep threat Evans is, but is arguably a more reliable target underneath with good skills after the catch.
Mayfield spreads the ball around well. However, Evans and Godwin remain the key to shutting down this offense. It's something that the Saints have often had great success in accomplishing.
Protecting Mayfield has been an issue at times for the Buccaneers. He's been sacked 16 times so far and has often been hurried or flushed from the pocket when blocking has broken down.
There are no worries at left tackle, where Tristan Wirfs is among the best in the NFL. Right tackle Luke Goedeke has been sidelined since opening weekend, leading to all kinds of breakdowns to that side. Goedeke has returned to practice this week and looks as if he'll be in the lineup on Sunday.
The Bucs continue to have interior issues, especially with pass protection. Guards Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch are solid run blockers but have been very vulnerable to agile inside pass rushers. Rookie center Graham Barton, the team's first-round pick, will also be sidelined this week because of injury.
What to Watch
Marshon Lattimore vs. Mike Evans is a matchup worthy of pay-per-view every time these teams play. It's a contentious and physical battle on every snap, with Lattimore virtually eliminating Evans nearly every time they've faced. Adebo has also had success against Evans, but Lattimore will likely shadow the Bucs wideout.
That leaves Adebo and Taylor to contend with Godwin and the other receivers. New Orleans has had trouble this season with number 3 and 4 wideouts, along with crossing routes and natural pick plays.
The Saints must remain disciplined in coverage and avoid crucial coverage breakdowns that have plagued them this season. Stifling the run is vital, but the key to stopping the Buccaneers is by preventing their receivers from making plays.
Stripping Mayfield of his targets is easier said than done. Doing it will be simpler with a productive pass rush. Granderson, Young, and Bresee have had their moments but have come within a hair of several big plays. For this defense to play up to their capability, they'll need to turn into consistent finishers.