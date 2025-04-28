Saints Predicted To Add Star Quarterback In 'Way Too Early Mock Draft'
The New Orleans Saints went into the 2025 NFL Draft with huge holes to fill on their roster, notably at quarterback. Derek Carr is potentially going to miss the entire 2025 season and the Saints need to replace him. In the draft, they used the No. 40 pick on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who might not even be an upgrade over Spencer Rattler.
While there's still years of time for the Saints' 2025 draft class to prove all the doubters wrong, it's never too early to look ahead to next year's draft.
The 2025 draft class didn't seem to be as talented as many expected before the college football season, but the 2026 draft class might be in the same boat.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a "way too early 2026 NFL mock draft" and he predicted the Saints would land the No. 2 pick, one selection behind the New York Jets. With the No. 2 pick, Williams predicted the Saints would draft Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
If the Saints are at the top of the first round and use the selection on a quarterback, that would indicate the selection of Shough was a disastrous nightmare.
It's unlikely the Saints will look to add a quarterback at the top of the first round unless Klubnik solidifies himself as a can't miss prospect. With that unlikely, the Saints would probably be better off drafting Caleb Downs with this pick, but only time will tell.
