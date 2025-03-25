Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Add Superstar WR Alongside Chris Olave

The Saints could use their first round pick to land Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Zach Pressnell

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have made a few moves this offseason, but they haven't improved their wide receiver room yet.

New Orleans' pass catching group is led by Ohio State product Chris Olave, who's turned out to be quite a talented pass catcher. Olave has struggled with head injuries during his NFL career, though.

New Orleans doesn't have much beyond Olave, though. The Saints could look to use either free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft to patch up the holes at wide receiver. This would certainly make quarterback Derek Carr happy.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently put together his NFL Mock Draft 7.0. In this mock draft, Flick predicted the Saints would add Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at pick No. 9 in the first round.

"The Saints lack a complementary receiver to the nuanced Chris Olave, and the physical McMillan presents a quality option," Flick wrote. "The 6' 4", 219-pound McMillan eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards each of the past two years, and he has tremendous ball skills. He and Olave would pair well together for quarterback Derek Carr."

McMillan is the clear top pass catcher in the draft. There's a lot of speculation that he could land with the New York Jets at pick No. 7, but if he falls to the Saints, this pick would make quite a bit of sense.

Though the Saints have bigger needs to fill, McMillan is the biggest talent on the board. The 6-foot-5 wide out has the potential to enter the league as a true WR1 with the ability to blossom into a star. His catch radius is ridiculous and it creates a matchup nightmare no matter who's guarding him.

More NFL: Saints Dubbed 'Best Fit' In Potential Blockbuster Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News