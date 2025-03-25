Saints Predicted To Add Superstar WR Alongside Chris Olave
The New Orleans Saints have made a few moves this offseason, but they haven't improved their wide receiver room yet.
New Orleans' pass catching group is led by Ohio State product Chris Olave, who's turned out to be quite a talented pass catcher. Olave has struggled with head injuries during his NFL career, though.
New Orleans doesn't have much beyond Olave, though. The Saints could look to use either free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft to patch up the holes at wide receiver. This would certainly make quarterback Derek Carr happy.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently put together his NFL Mock Draft 7.0. In this mock draft, Flick predicted the Saints would add Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at pick No. 9 in the first round.
"The Saints lack a complementary receiver to the nuanced Chris Olave, and the physical McMillan presents a quality option," Flick wrote. "The 6' 4", 219-pound McMillan eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards each of the past two years, and he has tremendous ball skills. He and Olave would pair well together for quarterback Derek Carr."
McMillan is the clear top pass catcher in the draft. There's a lot of speculation that he could land with the New York Jets at pick No. 7, but if he falls to the Saints, this pick would make quite a bit of sense.
Though the Saints have bigger needs to fill, McMillan is the biggest talent on the board. The 6-foot-5 wide out has the potential to enter the league as a true WR1 with the ability to blossom into a star. His catch radius is ridiculous and it creates a matchup nightmare no matter who's guarding him.
