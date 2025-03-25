Saints Dubbed 'Best Fit' In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The New Orleans Saints have put together a quality offseason so far, led by the addition of head coach Kellen Moore. With the addition of Moore, the Saints have seemingly entered win now mode which includes holding onto Derek Carr and pursuing veteran options to fill out his offense.
Along with moves like keeping Carr, the Saints could be a candidate to land a star in a blockbuster offseason trade.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports recently listed the Saints as a "best fit" for Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Zion Johnson in a potential blockbuster trade. Johnson has been surrounded by trade rumors all offseason.
"Derek Carr is back for another season, which means the Saints must do something about their offensive line. Carr is an adequate quarterback, but he’s one of the worst in the league against pressure," Latham wrote. "First-year head coach Kellen Moore wants to show the world what he can do with full control of a team, and the NFC South is one of the weakest divisions in football. Zion Johnson can help fix one of the worst offensive lines in football and keep Carr upright and healthy for a full 17-game season."
The Saints desperately need to add to their offensive line. They have too many holes on defense to target the offensive line in the draft as heavily as they should. Landing a talent like Johnson in exchange for a mid round draft pick would be the exact kind of move the Saints could afford to make while also keeping their top draft picks.
