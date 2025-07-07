Saints Predicted To Finish Season At Bottom Of NFL
During this offseason, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr opted to enter retirement due to a crushing injury. In his place, the Saints have Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough battling for the starting role in New Orleans.
With this quarterback room, the expectations in New Orleans are seemingly as low as ever.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently predicted the Saints would finish near the bottom of the league, largely due to their questionable quarterback situation.
"The Saints obviously have a lot of veteran talent on both sides of the ball, and you would think that would elevate the overall floor of this team for 2025," Bedinger wrote. "The Saints are hoping that one of their young quarterbacks can hit, and that the offensive line can take a huge step forward this season. Kellen Moore is in his first year as an NFL head coach, and this is going to be an interesting group for him to manage.
"Do the Saints have the worst roster in the NFL? No. Do they have the second-worst roster in the NFL? No. This projection is mostly about the quarterback position, where New Orleans has a bunch of uninspiring options. But if one of them hits, they might be a dangerous team in the NFC South."
While Bedinger predicts the Saints will finish near the bottom of the league, he notes that if New Orleans has a quarterback excel as the starter, they could be a threat in their division.
The talent on the roster isn't too bad in New Orleans. There are some holes on the team, but that can be said for any unit. If the Saints can find a franchise quarterback, they could be a .500 team. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though they have a franchise signal caller on roster right now.
