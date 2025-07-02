Ideal Saints Cornerback Upgrade Is Right Under Their Nose
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently highlighted free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as one of the better options left on the open market. Samuel played the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, though injuries derailed his 2024 season.
"A previous neck injury and subsequent surgery will scare off plenty of suitors, particularly for a cornerback with a slender frame. Still, Samuel has every intention of playing this season, according to (ESPN's Jeremy) Fowler," Sobleski wrote. "From an on-field perspective, the 25-year-old Samuel is a former second-round pick who has already started 47 games.
His game has never been predicated on physicality or being a cornerback who consistently flies up to make big tackles. He's a pure cover corner, and he played well in that particular area during the previous two seasons. As long as his next team understands who he is as a player, coupled with clearance from its medical staff, Samuel can step in and contribute as a top-three option in a new cornerback room."
Although Samuel has this injury history holding him back, the New Orleans Saints can afford to take a flier on him.
New Orleans is already one of the worst teams in the league. They traded cornerback Marshon Lattimore last season and lost cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency during this offseason. Taking a chance on a high-potential option like Samuel would be well worth the risk.
With the preseason right around the corner, the Saints are running out of time to make this key decision.