Saints Predicted To Make Massive Trade Deadline Moves
The New Orleans Saints might have the worst roster in football. They also might have the worst quarterback situation in the league, too.
This combination could lead to the Saints losing a lot of games this year and potentially making some franchise altering moves.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently predicted the Saints would be sellers at the NFL trade deadline this season, largely because of how bad their roster is.
"The Saints are probably the most obvious candidate to be sellers at the trade deadline in 2025. With their quarterback situation, the Saints aren't expected to be overly competitive, but they have a lot of veterans who could be desirable to the more competitive teams around the league," Bedinger wrote. "Players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Taysom Hill, and others have already popped up in trade rumors, and that doesn't even scratch the surface of veteran defensive players that would likely be pursued by other teams.
"The Saints will need their defense to really carry them this year if they are going to outplay expectations and actually compete in the NFC South in 2025. At this point, few people expect that to happen, which could lead to this team being a major seller at the trade deadline."
It would make plenty of sense for the Saints to begin trading away players who they don't see as part of their future. While most NFL teams avoid aggressively selling at the trade deadline, the Saints might be in the perfect position to do so.
Their roster is so far away from contention that one or two players won't make the difference. New Orleans is going to slowly and meticulously need to build its roster through the NFL Draft, and it could begin doing so with a few big trades this season.
