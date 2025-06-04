NFL Writer Identifies Saints' Nightmare Scenario In 2025
The New Orleans Saints are in quite a tough spot this season. Once Derek Carr entered retirement, the Saints were left with little to no depth in their quarterback room.
New Orleans has 2025 second round NFL Draft pick, Tyler Shough, but he's questionable at best for the time being. Behind Shough, the Saints have Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, both of whom struggled tremendously last season.
It seems like first year head coach Kellen Moore is going to be forced to turn to Shough as the team's starting quarterback or else they could be looking at a winless season in 2025 and no, that's not an exaggeration.
Even with Shough at the helm, the Saints could run into a lot of issues this year.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently identified what they believe would be the nightmare scenario for the Saints this season.
"They finally struggle enough to land a top-tier draft pick, but Tyler Shough does just enough to keep them from selecting a potential star in that spot," Gagnon wrote.
The Saints either need Shough to emerge as a potential star or they need to be bad enough to draft another quarterback in 2026. Anything in the middle would be the worst case scenario. New Orleans will likely be picking in the top 10 of the NFL Draft next offseason whether Shough has success or not.
If they're selecting in the top three next offseason, drafting a quarterback should be the priority.
