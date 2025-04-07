Saints Predicted To Nab 23-Year-Old QB In Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade With Raiders
As the New Orleans Saints try to turn their fortunes around in 2025, the future of the quarterback position is the team's most intriguing mystery.
Derek Carr is only in year three of a four-year deal, but there's a solid chance this season could be his last as the Saints' starter. The four-time Pro Bowler is 34 and coming off an injury-plagued 2024 season, and it's been a few years since he resembled anything bordering on elite.
It could be advantageous for the Saints to look for Carr's successor while he's still on the roster, possibly even ready to mentor a young signal-caller. Could the Saints find that successor in the upcoming NFL Draft?
Lately, there's been a lot of speculation tying the Saints to Colorado senior Shedeur Sanders, the consensus number-two QB in the class behind Miami's Cam Ward. While Ward seems likely to go first overall, Sanders could fall anywhere in the order between second and ninth, where the Saints pick.
On Monday, Saints Wire's John Sigler predicted that the Saints would trade up to the sixth pick with the Las Vegas Raiders to make sure they land Sanders. In return, Sigler had the ninth, 71st, and 184th picks heading to Las Vegas, with the Saints also landing pick 213.
"(Sanders) has the right blend of arm talent, leadership skills, and athletic ability to succeed at the pro level. And his name will make him the most exciting draft pick the Saints have made since Reggie Bush," Sigler wrote.
"Kellen Moore’s career as a head coach will ultimately go as far as Sanders can take it. Trading a third-round pick (we have two of them) and swapping sixth rounders is worth the price to move ahead of the New York Jets for what could be a franchise quarterback."
The 23-year-old Sanders passed for 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his two years as Colorado's starter. As the son of Hall of Famer cornerback Deion Sanders, he'll be a hugely marketable face for his future team, but he'll also be under pressure to prove he can be a winner.
The Saints would be taking a big swing by going after Sanders. Sometimes, though, the biggest swings are the ones that pay off in home runs.
